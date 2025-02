ETV Bharat / state

Divided House Within BJP On Selecting New CM Led To President’s Rule In Manipur: Congress

Imphal: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday claimed that a leadership crisis within the BJP and its failure to reach a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate led to the imposition of President’s rule in the state. Meghachandra also said the central BJP leaders have “finally begun to understand” the ground situation in the strife-torn state.

“The leadership crisis that prevailed after resignation of the chief minister, and a divided house within the BJP (on selecting a new CM) led to imposition of President’s rule,” he told reporters here. President's rule was imposed in Manipur and the assembly put under suspended animation on Thursday evening, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the state.

"Now, the prime minister has the whole responsibility... Now, (PM) Modi will hopefully look into the government's inability to function and start addressing the crisis in the state," Meghachandra said. The onus for protecting the territorial and administrative integrity of Manipur is on the Union government, he added.