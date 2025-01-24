Disturbed By Cries, Teen Suffocates 1-Yr-Old Cousin Sister To Death With Pillow In Surat

Surat: A 13-year-old boy allegedly killed his one-year-old cousin sister because he was unable to sleep due to the infant's constant crying, police said on Friday. The teenager, who confessed to police that he had suffocated the child to death with a pillow, has been detained, they added.

The incident took place in Barsola Mohalla in Nanpura of ​​Surat two days ago. When the child did not wake up in the morning, parents took her to the New Civil Hospital for treatment. Upon examination, the on-duty doctors declared her brought dead and asked the parents as to what had acutally happened to the child. Then parents informed that their daughter was doing well but did not wake up in the morning so they had brought her for treatment. After this, doctors decided to send the body for post-mortem.

The hospital informed the New Civil Hospital police station and the matter was also reported at Athwalines police station. However, doctors were shocked after getting the autopsy report, which stated suffocation to be the cause of death. They informed police about it. Police became suspicious about the family and started recording their statements. It was only upon questioning the teenager, that the entire incident came to light.

DCP Vijaysinh Gurjar said when police questioned the family, it was learnt that the deceased's cousin brother had come from Mumbai a few days ago and confessed of killing her as she was constantly crying at night, making it difficult for him to sleep. The teenager has been detained and further action is underway, Gurjar said.