'Disturbed Area' Removed From Assam's Dibrugarh, AFSPA Only In Three Districts Now

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Centre has decided to withdraw the 'disturbed area' tag from Dibrugarh in Assam, and with this, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPS) was lifted from Dibrugarh.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday and added that with the withdrawal of 'disturbed area' tag from Dibrugarh, AFSPA is in force only in three districts of Assam— Tinsukia, Sivsagar and Charaideu.

"The whole of Assam was under the AFSPA earlier. The Centre has lifted the infamous act from different districts in Assam in a phased manner. We have requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to lift the AFSPA from Assam, and acting on our request, the Ministry of Home Affairs have lifted the AFSPA from Dibrugarh. We hope the AFSPA will also be lifted from the districts in the next review meeting," said Sarma.

Sarma said that the development of removing 'disturbed area' tag from Dibrugarh came at a time when the Assam government is planning to establish a second capital of Assam in Dibrugarh. In January this year, the Assam Chief Minister disclosed the government's plan to have a second capital of Assam in Dibrugarh and said that from 2027, one session of the Assam legislative assembly will be held in Dibrugarh.

Japan renews travel advisory for Assam

The Chief Minister further informed that Japan has issued a new travel advisory for Assam and downgraded travel restriction to Level 1 from the existing level 2 caution for Assam from March 25, 2025.

"The whole of India was mentioned as Level 1 as a travel advisory by Japan. However, it was level 2 for Assam earlier. Our efforts during and before the Advantage Assam summit have made this happen. Now, since Assam is listed as Level 1 travel like any other parts of India, there will be more tourists and visitors," he said, adding that the government is also working with the Centre to convince Australia and New Zealand to review the travel advisory for Assam.