District Magistrate's Car Seized Over Nonpayment Of Dues To Contractor For Over Three Decades

Belagavi: In an interesting sequence of events, the car of District Collector in Karnataka's Belagavi was seized on court orders over inordinate delay in clearing the dues of a contractor for the construction of a barrage thirty years ago.

The District Magistrate alleged the vehicle had been seized illegally adding he will approach the court of law to challenge it.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Friday outside the District Collector, Mohammad Roshan's office as the applicant's lawyer O B Joshi seized the DM's car, which he said was done as per the court order and handed it over to the court.

The lawyer said that the car was seized over delay in clearing the bills of his contractor client, who had built the barrage of the Minor Irrigation Department 30 years ago.

Contractor's Appeal In The Court

It is learnt that in 1992-93, the contractor, Narayana Ganesh Kamath, had constructed a barrage across the Dudhganga river in Chikkodi. Kamath said the officials of the Minor Irrigation Department delayed the supply of cement for the construction of the barrage due to which he suffered heavy losses. In 1995, the contractor had approached the court against the Irrigation Department for not receiving the payment under the conditional contract.

The First District and Sessions Court of Belagavi had conducted the hearing and ordered compensation to be paid to the contractor. Later, the Minor Irrigation Department had filed an appeal in the High Court against the order. But the High Court referred the matter back to the lower court, which, on July 31, 2024, ordered the department to pay contractor Kamath Rs. 1.31 crore with 9% interest with effect from 11 August, 1995.

In April this year, the court ordered to pay 50% of this amount by June 2. The court had directed the Irrigation Department Secretary, District Collector and the Executive Officer of the Minor Irrigation Department to provide immediate compensation to the contractor. Since the concerned authorities delayed in paying the compensation, the District Collector's car was seized, said advocate O B Joshi.

When ETV Bharat contacted District Collector Mohammad Roshan regarding the matter, he said, "The car has been illegally seized. I have filed a complaint with the District and Sessions Court in this regard."