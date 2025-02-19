District Education Dept Team Inspects Unauthorised Schools In Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti: A team led by the Khuntu district education officer of Jharkhand visited several schools in the Naxal-affected areas of the district that have been running with the knowledge of the state government, officials said on Wednesday.

Students are taught Hindi, English and general knowledge in these schools. However, students do not know the names of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and President, this was revealed in a report by ETV Bharat. After whis, the education department ordered an immediate inspection.

District Education Officer (DEO) Abhay Seal along with other officials reached the site, located around 60 kilometres away from the district headquarters, to investigate. The team visited the schools of many panchayats of the area.

The DEO said that the deputy commissioner has been asked to take cognizance of the matter. "An action plan will be prepared on this matter and schools running in the area will be thoroughly investigated by officials following which, action will be taken," he added.

When ETV Bharat tried to speak to the students and teachers of some of the schools, they were seen avoiding the camera while the schools were found closed.

On condition of anonymity, a teacher said that their school is run by parents themselves. He said he has passed class 10 boards and teaches Hindi and general knowledge here. The students said that classes 1 to 8 are held here.

Mangal Munda, a social worker from Kurunga said that the arrival of the officials will lead to the strengthening of the schools and those running illegally will be closed down. He has demanded help from the state government so that the children are not get misled and can get education.

It has been learnt that these schools were set up by people involved with 'Pathalgadi' movement, which was started by tribals in Khunti district as a resistance drive to assert their rights. Later, following the administration's intervention, the movement ended but 22 families of Kurunga, Muchia and Bargadi villages of Adki area remained associated with it. They started considering themselves as members of 'AC Kutumb' family. These families belong to the tribal community but do not say 'Johar' for greeting like the tribals but prefer 'Swarkarta Pitu Ki Jai'.

"These 22 families consider Kunwar Keshari Singh as supreme leader, who was born in Kataswan village of Vyara tehsil of Gujarat's Tapi district. They do not believe in Gods and Goddesses. Now, Kunwar Keshari Singh's son Ravindra Gaamith runs 'AC Bharat Sarkar' and misleads the tribals to boycott the government's system in Khunti", a social worker said.