Woman Booked For Abusing Neighbours, Thrashing Their Kids After Fight Over Her Dog

A case was registered against a woman for allegedly using casteist slurs and beating her neighbors' three minor children after dispute over her pet dog.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

Thane: Police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly hurling casteist slurs at her neighbours and beating up their three minor children after a dispute over her pet dog in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday. A group of women on Friday approached the accused, complaining that her dog was causing a nuisance at their locality in Shahapur area.

Instead of addressing their concerns, the accused allegedly reacted aggressively, using abusive language against the complainants and casteist slurs, the official from Shahapur police station said. She then turned her anger towards the minor children of her neighbours, blaming them for making noise, which she claimed was disturbing her pet dog.

The accused then allegedly assaulted three children, aged 3, 7 and 8, the official said. Following a complaint from her neighbours, the police registered a case against the woman under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. "We have registered a case and a detailed probe is being conducted. No arrest has been made so far," the official said.

