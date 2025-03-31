Over A Dozen Injured In Clash Between Two Groups After Eid Prayers In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: A violent clash occurred between two groups after Eid prayers at Tirwada village under Bichhor police station at Nuh district in Haryana on Monday, police said.

Over a dozen people from both sides were injured in the clash, which it is alleged occurred over past enmity between the groups. A video of the clash that has gone viral shows lathi-wielding men battling it out at an open space near the village. On being informed, personnel from Punhana Sadar and Punhana City police stations rushed to the spot.

While the situation was brought under control by the police, personnel of Dial 112 have been deployed in the village to prevent further flare-ups. Those who sustained injuries in the clash were rushed to the community health centre at Punhana. The ones who sustained critical injuries were sent to a government hospital in Nalhar. The injured persons said they were attacked by their rivals while they were returning home after offering Eid prayers with their families. They said several cases are registered against those from the other side and they have clashed with them earlier as well.

On the other hand, the other side said the dispute started over a minor altercation. Punhana City Police Station in-charge Bharat Singh said that there was a fight between two groups in Tirwada village. "People from both sides were injured in the clash. We are on alert to prevent the situation from escalating any further," he said. The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken accordingly, he added.