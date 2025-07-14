ETV Bharat / state

Conflict Between Akal Takht, Takht Patna Sahib Resolved, Announces Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

Amritsar: The dispute between Takht Sri Patna Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib that has been going on for the past several days has been resolved with the two takhts announcing to have reached a consensus on Monday.

Addressing a presser in Amritsar in this regard, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, said that the Jathedars of both Takht Sahibs have decided to cancel the decrees issued against each other in the past by holding a meeting of the five Singh Sahibs at Sri Akal Takht Sahib today.

Gargaj said said that after the meeting of the five Singh Sahibs at Sri Akal Takht Sahib,he has received a letter from Jagjot Singh Sohi, President of Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib Committee, and Inderjit Singh, General Secretary, in which they have appealed to Sri Akal Takht Sahib to reconsider the orders issued by the Singh Sahibs of the Takht. Taking into account the sentiments of the Sangat living in the country and abroad, the ban on the services of Singh Sahib Bhai Baldev Singh and Bhai Gurdial Singh in Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib has been completely lifted, Gargaj said.

He said that the Patna Sahib Committee has written a letter to the Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib and also apologized to the Takht adding the apology has been accepted by the Singh Sahibs of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Also, Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar has been ordered to withdraw the case filed in the court in this regard.