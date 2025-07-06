ETV Bharat / state

Disproportionate Assets Case: SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

The duty magistrate has ordered Majithia to be sent to New Nabha Jail, and the next hearing of the case will be on July 19.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 6, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST

Chandigarh: A local court in Punjab on Sunday sent senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia to judicial custody for 14 days in a disproportionate assets case related to drug trafficking.

Majithia was produced before a court in the Mohali district amid tight security. He was serving vigilance remand, which ended today.

Public prosecutor Ferry Sofat told the media that the SAD leader has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks and will be lodged in New Nabha Jail.

“We did not seek police remand during the hearing today, due to which the duty magistrate has ordered Bikram Singh Majithia to be sent to New Nabha Jail, and the next hearing of the case will be on July 19,” he said.

Sofat said that the investigation team was doing its work and had gone to Uttar Pradesh and Shimla, while a forensic investigation would be done later.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 in the case. His lawyers claimed that the report was submitted to the Vigilance at 10:30 pm on June 24, while Majithia was arrested at 4:30 am the next day after the case was registered.

Majithia is under investigation for alleged possession of suspicious properties and drug money worth Rs 540 crore in several states. He will remain in jail during the investigation.

Ahead of the SAD leader’s court appearance, the Punjab Police had put many party leaders under house arrest, while some were even detained on the way to Mohali.

In response to the police action, Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “An emergency-like situation has been created here; there is barricading all around. What does the government want to do?”

“I have just received a call from my colleagues. The police have been at their house since 4:00 in the morning. What is the government afraid of?... This government wants to defame the leadership of the Akali Dal by spreading lies and false propaganda. This is the politics of revenge,” he alleged.

