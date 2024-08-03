ETV Bharat / state

Dismissed Maharashtra Cop Says Anil Deshmukh Extorted Money Via PA, BJP Warns MVA

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Sachin Waze, the sacked police officer in the Rs 100 crore extortion case, has alleged the money went to former home minister Anil Deshmkh through his PA and NCP(SP) state president Jayant Patil was also involved. He said that he has submitted evidence to Devendra Fadnavis and is also ready for a NARCO test.

Sacked police officer Sachin Waze (ETV Bharat/ File)

Mumbai: A political row has ensued in Maharashtra after dismissed police officer Sachin Waze levelled serious allegations against former home minister Anil Deshmukh in the Rs 100 crore extortion case, prompting BJP to criticise the latter and warn Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders of serious trouble.

Waze, an accused in the extortion case involving Deshmukh, has alleged that the money went to the former minister through his PA and even CBI has evidence about this. Waze said that he has submitted evidence in a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and clarified that he is also ready to undergo a NARCO test. He alleged that NCP(SP) state president Jayant Patil was also involved in the extortion case.

Deshmukh, however, accused Waze of having a criminal background and said that he is an accuse in two cases, the 2021 bomb scare and businessmen Mansukh Hiran's murder.

Demands of setting up an SIT to probe into Waze's allegations are also being raised.

Now, BJP leaders have criticised Deshmukh and MVA leaders but no response has come from the latter. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said that Waze was the collection agent of MVA and asked Deshmukh to disclose the facts if he has the courage to do so.

Rane further said that if Waze continues to speak then several truths about MVA leaders will come to the surface and many of them will be in serious trouble.

TAGGED:

ANIL DESHMUKH EXTORTED MONEY VIA PASACHIN WAZEEXTORTION CASE INVOLVING DESHMUKH100 CRORE EXTORTION CASE

