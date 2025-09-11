ETV Bharat / state

Disillusioned With 'Hollow' Ideology, 16 Naxalites Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): In a major success for the anti-Naxalite operation, 16 Maoists have laid down their arms before senior police officers in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

Narayanpur SP Robinson Guria said the cadres were disillusioned with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and growing internal differences in the banned outfit. Those who surrendered were lower-rung cadres belonging to different units, including the Janatana Sarkar, Chetna Natya Mandli and panchayat militia members of the Maoists, Guria added.

"We aim to free the original residents of Abujhmarh from the clutches of Naxalites and allow them to live a life without fear. Now the time has come to return the area to its real owners, the local tribals," he said.

These cadres played a crucial role in continuing the insurgency despite belonging to the lower strata, the official added. They were actively involved in supplying rations, medicines and other essential items to armed Maoist groups without getting payment against it, besides assisting in transporting weapons and explosives, planting IEDs, gathering intelligence on security force movements and conducting recce, he further said.