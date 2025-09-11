Disillusioned With 'Hollow' Ideology, 16 Naxalites Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
Published : September 11, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST
Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): In a major success for the anti-Naxalite operation, 16 Maoists have laid down their arms before senior police officers in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.
Narayanpur SP Robinson Guria said the cadres were disillusioned with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and growing internal differences in the banned outfit. Those who surrendered were lower-rung cadres belonging to different units, including the Janatana Sarkar, Chetna Natya Mandli and panchayat militia members of the Maoists, Guria added.
"We aim to free the original residents of Abujhmarh from the clutches of Naxalites and allow them to live a life without fear. Now the time has come to return the area to its real owners, the local tribals," he said.
These cadres played a crucial role in continuing the insurgency despite belonging to the lower strata, the official added. They were actively involved in supplying rations, medicines and other essential items to armed Maoist groups without getting payment against it, besides assisting in transporting weapons and explosives, planting IEDs, gathering intelligence on security force movements and conducting recce, he further said.
During questioning, the cadres told the police that top Maoist leaders are the "real enemies" of tribals. "They (top Maoist leaders) mislead locals with false promises of protecting water, forest and land, equality and justice, only to exploit and enslave them. Local cadres face severe exploitation, and the condition of women Maoists is even worse," the SP said, quoting those who surrendered.
"Many leaders treat the lower cadres as personal slaves under the false pretext of promising them a better future in cities or even abroad," Guria added. All the surrendered Naxalites were provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said. The Central government has set a target of eliminating Naxalites from the country by March 2026.
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said 164 Maoists have surrendered so far this year, and there is an indication that the top leadership of the Maoist organisation has weakened, with no option left except surrendering.
