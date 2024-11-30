ETV Bharat / state

Dishonour Of Tricolour: Kolkata Hosp, Doc Not To Treat Bangladeshi Patients

Gynaecologist Indranil Saha stopped seeing patients from India's eastern neighbour and urged others to show solidarity in protesting the waylaying of the Indian National Flag.

VHP supporters protest the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmay Prabhu in Bangladesh, in Birbhum (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kolkata: Protesting mounting atrocities on minorities and the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmay Krishna Das on 'flimsy' ground in Bangladesh, medics at the JN Ray Hospital in Kolkata have decided not to extend treatment to patients from India's eastern neighbour. The hospital super has warned of not admitting any Bangladeshi patients.

An image of the Indian Tricolour being trampled by the students at the main entrance of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has gone viral.

This has prompted the hospital super Subharngshu Dutta to remark, "We will not cure any patient of the country which won freedom piggybacking Indian soldiers and their blood and dares to dishonour the Tricolour. If we treat them, they will trample the Tricolour after their return. Their future generation will also be treading the same path. I will not admit any Bangladeshi patient even if s/he is dying," he said.

Indranil Saha, a gynaecologist, vented his agony over the dishonour of the Tricolour on social media. "Seeing our national flag lying on the entrance of BUET, I am not seeing any Bangladeshi patients in my chamber for the time being. The country comes first, occupation later. I expect the medical fraternity to do the same till the situation improves three," he posted on Facebook.

Saha didn't respond to ETV Bharat's repeated calls on the matter.

