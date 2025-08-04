ETV Bharat / state

Dishom Guru Final Journey: Outpouring of Emotion As Mourners Throng Shibu Soren's Ranchi Home

Ranchi: As the flower-decked carriage bearing the mortal remains of Shibu Soren, affectionately known as Dishom Guru, reached his Ranchi residence in the evening on Monday, streets overflowed with grief-stricken faces. Many of his followers, with folded hands and moist eyes, paid their final respects to the deceased leader, who was long respected as the voice of the faceless.

Soren passed away at the age of 81 on Monday morning at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications for over a month.

As his mortal remains arrived at his residence, it was placed at his usual sitting area where he often met visitors. The atmosphere resonated with chants such as 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Guruji tera naam rahega' (Guruji your name will remain till the existence of sun and moon) and 'Guruji Amar Rahe' (long live Guruji), echoing the deep emotional connect people shared with the iconic leader.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including BJP state president Babulal Marandi, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and ministers Sudivya Kumar and Dipika Pandey Singh, visited the residence to offer condolences.

Numerous political workers and supporters also gathered to pay homage. Around 6.30 pm, the late leader's body was received at Birsa Munda Airport, where thousands had gathered outside to bid a final farewell.

JMM workers and leaders raised slogans like 'Dishom Guru Amar Rahe' (long live the leader of the land) as the casket was brought out.