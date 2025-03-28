Disha Salian Death Closure Report Puts Father In Dock

Mumbai: The closure report of Disha Salian case submitted by Malvani police states that she committed suicide due to family and financial reasons.

The report paints Disha's Satish Salian in poor light. The report states Disha had to face financial setbacks in some projects, and she had discussed this with some of her close friends and her fiancé. She had told them how Satish had misappropriated her hard-earned money.

On June 2, 2020, after Satish transferred money from her account, Disha had gone to live with her fiancé Rohan Roy in his flat at Jan Kalyan Nagar. After recording all other evidence and statements in the case, Malvani police had concluded that Disha Salian's death was a suicide.

Satish has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding a CBI investigation into the case, claiming that Disha's death was not a suicide but a murder. Satish has accused Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Aditya Thackeray, actor Dino Mario and others of killing his daughter and demanded action against them. There was a stir in political circles after Aditya Thackeray's name cropped up in the case. However, the closure report now points fingers towards Satish.

ETV Bharat talked to Satish's lawyer Nilesh Ojha who said, the closure report has not been accepted by any court. "Moreover the government had not approved the report. An SIT was formed on December 11, 2023 and the investigation has been restarted," he said, adding Satish has filed a complaint of gang rape and murder which are cognizable offences. As per the earlier decision of the Supreme Court, the accidental death closure report has no legal significance in this case, said Ojha.