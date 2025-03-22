ETV Bharat / state

Disha Salian Death Case: Narayan Rane Demands FIR, Aaditya's Arrest; 'Uddhav Called Me Twice'

Mumbai: BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called him twice and "requested" not to drag his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case.

Addressing the media, Rane demanded that the police register an FIR and arrest the former minister (read Aaditya Thackeray).

"When he was chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray called me twice during the COVID pandemic and requested me not to drag his son in the Disha Salian case," the BJP MP claimed.

The former Union minister further claimed he told Thackeray that he had not named anybody and only referred to a minister in his press conference.