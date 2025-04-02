ETV Bharat / state

Disha Salian's Death: Bombay High Court Transfers Case To 'Appropriate Bench'

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed that the case pertaining to the 'mysterious' death of celebrity manager Disha Salian will be heard before another bench. The decision was made after Disha's father raised concerns citing that his petition was listed before an incorrect bench.

As per reports, just days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) closed the investigation, Disha's father Satish Salian recently filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding a reinvestigation, claiming that Disha's death was not a suicide but murder. The petition filed by Satish Salian, through his lawyer, seeking an urgent hearing, has now been redirected to the appropriate bench, as per the High Court's roster.

On Wednesday, the case was reportedly presented before a division bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale. During the proceedings, Nilesh Ojha, the counsel representing Satish Salian, argued that the petition had been wrongly assigned to this bench. He pointed out that cases involving crimes against women and children were designated to the bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice Shriram Modak. After this, the HC registry was directed to place the case before the appropriate bench.

Ojha said that an additional affidavit has been submitted with the petition, which will strengthen their case in the court. He further stated that they prefer the case to be heard before the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and that they will place a demand for hearing of the case at the earliest.

Disha's father Satish Salian, who was personally present during the HC hearing today, has filed a petition alleging that Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray is responsible for his daughter's death. Earlier, a PIL was filed by Rashid Khan Pathan in the Bombay High Court regarding Disha's death.