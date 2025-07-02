Disha Salian Death: Bombay HC Gives State Govt Two Weeks To Clarify Stance On Satish Salian's Petition

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has given the state government two weeks to clarify its stance on a petition filed by Disha Salian's father Satish Salian in the former's death case.

The matter was heard before a bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Rajesh Patil on Wednesday. The petitioners pointed out that senior police inspector of Malvani police station had replied even as the High Court had ordered the state's Chief Secretary to respond in the matter.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha had also filed a reply in the court on behalf of Satish on the intervention petition filed by Aditya Thackeray in the case. Ojha said Aditya is the main accused in the case and has no right to file a petition which he sought to be dismissed. The preliminary round of investigation in the case has been completed and it stated that Disha's death was accidental.

Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malvani Police Station had filed an affidavit requesting the High Court to dismiss the petition, stating that Disha's death was registered as an accident and that there is no need to register a case in this case.

Government lawyer Prajakta Shinde requested the court for more time to clarify position regarding the CBI investigation into the case. The appeal was accepted by the High Court which adjourned the hearing in the case for two weeks.

Satish, in his petition stated that Disha was serious about her career and would not have died by suicide. "I was made to believe at that time that my daughter's death was accidental. However, it was not. She was gang-raped and murdered," Satish stated in his petition.