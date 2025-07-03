ETV Bharat / state

Disha Salian Committed Suicide, No Foul Play Found in Probe: Police Tell HC

Mumbai: Former celebrity manager Disha Salian committed suicide, and no foul play has been found in her death. The Mumbai police have submitted to the Bombay High Court, even as her father, Satish Salian, reiterated she was gangraped and murdered.

Disha Salian had jumped off the window of a flat out of her own volition, and the postmortem report mentions no signs of sexual and/or physical assault on the deceased, the police said in an affidavit filed before the HC last month.

She was under tremendous mental stress due to a dispute with her family and also because her business deals were not working out, the affidavit added.

The former celebrity manager died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in the Malad area of Mumbai. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Satish Salian filed a petition in the HC in March this year, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his daughter's death and an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray.

In the plea, he claimed his daughter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in June 2020. He alleged that she was raped and murdered and subsequently there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.

The petition came up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench headed by Justice A.S. Gadkari, which posted it for further hearing on July 16.

The Malvani police, who probed the case first, in their affidavit, however, said Disha Salian had committed suicide.

Disha Salian was under tremendous mental stress due to a dispute with her family and also because her business deals were not working out, said the affidavit filed by Malvani police station's senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar.

She was drunk at the time of the incident, and even her fiancé, who was with her at the time, had ruled out any foul play or suspicion, it said.

"I say that in the light of the circumstances and witness statements, the deceased Disha Salian, out of her own volition, jumped off the window of the flat and committed suicide," the police officer said in the affidavit.