‘Disgusting’: Boy Caught On Video Urinating In Drinking Water Canisters

The cans, probably filled with RO (reverse osmosis) water, were meant for public distribution among shopkeepers and households across the area.

‘Disgusting’: Boy Caught On Video Urinating In Drinking Water Canisters
‘Disgusting’: Boy Caught On Video Urinating In Drinking Water Canisters (Social media)
Published : August 20, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

Bulandshahr: In a disturbing incident, a minor boy was caught on camera urinating on drinking water canisters meant for public distribution in the Gulaothi town here in Uttar Pradesh, sparking outrage and concern.

In the video, reportedly filmed at a drinking water plant on Saidpur Road in the town, the boy is seen climbing onto plastic water containers stored in a delivery vehicle and urinating on them. These cans, probably filled with RO (reverse osmosis) water, were meant for public distribution among shopkeepers and households across the area.

‘Disgusting’: Boy Caught On Video Urinating In Drinking Water Canisters (ETV Bharta)

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, locals demanded immediate legal action against the water plant operator. “This act is disgusting, and the plant is misleading consumers by selling untreated submersible water under the guise of RO-purified water,” said a resident.

Another resident demanded that the water plant operators be booked for cheating. “This is not just cheating but a serious threat to public health,” he added.

Circle Officer (CO) Bhaskar Mishra confirmed the incident, saying that the video has come to the attention of authorities as well and that a probe has already been launched. “Action will be taken based on the findings,” Mishra said.

The incident sparked not just outrage but public health concern and fuelled calls for tighter regulation and sanitation checks at private water plants across the region.

