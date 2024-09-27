ETV Bharat / state

Disguising As 'Sadhu', Prime Accused In Rs 300 Crore Scam Nabbed By Maharashtra Police In Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

SP City Mathura Arvind Kumar said that the accused Babban Shinde, who was wanted in the multi-state scam worth Rs 300 crore was arrested in Mathura's Vrindavan where he was living in the guise of a sadhu. Shinde was taken into custody and taken to Maharashtra to face the law in the case.

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): In a major breakthrough in the Rs 300 crore scam which recently surfaced in Maharashtra, the state police have arrested the prime accused from Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan where he was hiding in the guise of a priest, sources said.

Crime Branch of the Maharashtra Police along with the local police in Mathura's Vrindavan arrested the accused Babban Shinde on September 25 and have brought him to Maharashtra after taking remand from the local court, SP City Mathura Arvind Kumar said.

Shinde, Kumar said, was living in disguise of a sadhu near a temple in Vrindavan and was tracked down by the Maharashtra Police with the cooperation of Vrindavan Police Station.

Police sources said that Shinde, who was wanted in the Rs 300 crore multi-state scam, had come to Vrindavan a few months ago and had changed his appearance to dodge police.

Shinde has been shifting base from Delhi, Nepal, Odisha and Assam by changing before settling in Vrindavan recently.

To nab Shinde, Maharashtra police reached Vrindavan while tracing his location and finally arrested him on 25 September. Sources said that apart from Maharashtra, cases are registered against Shinde in many other states as well. He was absconding for a year.

In Maharashtra, a case was registered against Shinde in Shivaji Nagar police station.

