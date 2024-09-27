ETV Bharat / state

Disguising As 'Sadhu', Prime Accused In Rs 300 Crore Scam Nabbed By Maharashtra Police In Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan

Disguising As 'Sadhu', Prime Accused In Rs 300 Crore Scam Nabbed By Maharashtra Police In Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan ( ETV Bharat )

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): In a major breakthrough in the Rs 300 crore scam which recently surfaced in Maharashtra, the state police have arrested the prime accused from Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan where he was hiding in the guise of a priest, sources said.

Crime Branch of the Maharashtra Police along with the local police in Mathura's Vrindavan arrested the accused Babban Shinde on September 25 and have brought him to Maharashtra after taking remand from the local court, SP City Mathura Arvind Kumar said.

Shinde, Kumar said, was living in disguise of a sadhu near a temple in Vrindavan and was tracked down by the Maharashtra Police with the cooperation of Vrindavan Police Station.