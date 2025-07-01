Discussions Not On Leadership Change But Development Work: Surjewala Meets Karnataka Cong MLAs

Bengaluru: AICC general secretary In-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday refused to link his on-going one-on-one meetings with the party MLAs to the talks of leadership change.

"I have been meeting MLAs and MPs to understand the work done by them in their respective constituencies in the last two years and not to collect their opinion on leadership change," Surjewala told reporters today.

Starting Monday, Surjewala has been meeting Congress MLAs one-on-one and this exercise will continue till Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet 40 MLAs.

"The meetings are primarily meant to understand what work they (MLAs) have done in their respective constituencies and also to see the status of implementation of the five Congress guarantee schemes," Surjewala said.

On complaints of some MLAs about lack of funds for development, Surjewala said there is sufficient funds with the government for undertaking development work. "It is the BJP that is spreading such lies. The BJP leaders from Ashoka to Vijayendra want to stop the five guarantees. They don't want Rs 58,000 crore to go to the pockets of Kannadigas," he added.

Surjewala's statements come at a time when Congress legislators have publicly aired concerns over lack of funds for development, alleged arrogance of officials and inability to access ministers.