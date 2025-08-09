Srinagar: Amid shockwaves after discovery of large quantities of rotten mutton in Kashmir markets, the government has intensified its crackdown on business outlets to identify the violators.

Over the past week, the people in the Valley have been juggling with repeated episodes of glut of rotten meat in local markets without any labelling and Halal credentials.

What triggered this was the seizure of 1200 kilograms of rotten and unhygienic mutton from Sunshine Foods operated storage-facility in Srinagar on July 31.

It triggered a wave of shock and mistrust prompting people to avoid eating food at eateries that have mushroomed heavily in Kashmir’s heartlands and countryside.

Discovery Of Rotten Mutton Glut Spurs Crackdown In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Sensing the uproar, business owners in the illicit trade involving supply and offering of non-vegetarian foods in hotels and restaurants across Kashmir have been dumping off the rotten supplies in open fields and water bodies with over 3000 kgs of rotten raw-material reported so far, multiple videos emerging on social-media showed.

However, the J&K government has set afoot a massive crackdown on hotels and restaurants across Kashmir to narrow-down on the rotten and frozen-packaged foods mostly meat and mutton, bills and collection of samples for the quality-testing.

“The people who are playing with the lives of people are not humans. What action will be taken against them, post the evaluation of samples scientifically at two-three centers, will be immediate and strict under law,” Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma said after chairing a high-level meeting.

Fearful of its far-reaching consequences on humans and their health, the government has synergized multiple departments- Food, Health and Legal Metrology together to effectively deal and address the crisis.

“Today, I visited four locations with my team. Meetings were held with Health Minister Sakina Ji and Minister Javed Dar. All concerned departments are on the job,” Sharma added.

Mutton and chicken products, which sell like hot cakes in Kashmir, have also been put on the scanner with the minister saying that after getting their samples examined, there will be clarity about their shelf-life and expiry dates.

“Only a few individuals are involved, and they will face strict legal action. I assure everyone that sampling is being done from five-star hotels down to street vendors,” he added.

Kashmir, which has mutton as a staple, consumes over 60,000 tonnes of non-veg food each year. An estimated average of 50 truckloads carrying over 5000 animals reach Kashmir from outside states daily. More than half of the supplies, as per estimates come from outside with annual spending on mutton close to a whooping 4000 crore rupees.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir Ul Islam has announced a Fatwa(ruling) calling for the boycott of dressed mutton and chicken products in local markets that are packaged, sorted and ready-to-eat without credible Halal credentials.