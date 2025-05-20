Using Substandard Electrical Equipment Can Be Deadly, Warns DISCOM

Hyderabad: Cheap electrical appliances may seem like a bargain, but experts warn they often come at the cost of safety and lives. Power officials warn that the use of substandard, locally made electrical equipment is resulting in hundreds of deaths in Telangana each year.

Telangana’s electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) have raised alarm over the widespread use of substandard, non-ISI-certified electrical equipment, linking it to over 600 fatalities annually due to electrical accidents across the state.

According to DISCOM officials, many of these deaths occur due to faulty, low-quality wiring and equipment installed in homes, commercial buildings, and public spaces. These products, often sold without adhering to safety standards, are proving lethal.

A shopkeeper from Troop Bazaar in Hyderabad admitted that many customers prefer low-cost items and often opt for locally made electrical goods. "These are cheaper because they contain aluminum wiring instead of copper, making them prone to malfunctions and overheating," he said. While some customers do request ISI-certified appliances, the majority go for cheaper alternatives compromising safety in the process, unknowingly putting themselves at serious risk.

In the Warangal-based DISCOM region alone, 120 people died in 2023–24 due to electric shocks from defective appliances. The situation in South Telangana is equally concerning. The region, which includes Greater Hyderabad, reported 1,90,950 burned electricity meters in 2023, followed by 1,14,021 in 2024.

Meanwhile, the North Telangana DISCOM reported 62,747 failed meters in just the first half of 2024–25, it also reported 356 human fatalities in 2023–24, including 128 deaths in the Adilabad region alone. Over the past six years, official data reveals a staggering 1,531 people and 4,443 animals have died due to electric shocks across Telangana. Concerned by the rising number of electrical fatalities, the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) has demanded that DISCOMs submit a comprehensive action plan to prevent such accidents.

The ERC has also directed the companies to rectify faults in the power distribution network and to carry out wide reaching public awareness campaigns on electrical safety. In response, DISCOMs have stated that they conduct “Electrical Safety Awareness Seminars” every year during the first week of May.

Precautions to Prevent Electrical Accidents: Officials urge the public to adhere to simple but essential safety measures to reduce the risk of electrical accidents: