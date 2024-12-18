'Disaster In The Making': Mehbooba Mufti On Proposed Rajouri-Baramulla Highway Project

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over the Rs 3,300 crore Rajouri-Baramulla Highway Project, terming it a “potential environmental and economic disaster in the making.” Her comments come as the proposed highway to connect Rajouri in Jammu to Baramulla in Kashmir triggered controversy for its alleged ecological and social consequences in the region, especially the ecologically fragile Pir Panjal range.

“This highway cuts through some of the most eco-sensitive zones in the Pir Panjal range and pristine tourist spots like Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, and Kellar Shadimarg. Projects like these, if pursued recklessly, will trigger ecological disasters similar to Joshimath,” Mehbooba said, addressing the media. “While we welcome infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, it cannot come at the cost of our environment and the livelihoods of our people,” she said.

The project, which runs parallel to the existing Mughal Road, has been assigned to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). However, the PDP president questioned the need for such duplication and criticised the government for failing to address the environmental impacts.

Map of proposed Rajouri-Baramulla Highway Released By PDP (ETV Bharat)

“We have already invested heavily in the Mughal Road to connect Poonch, Rajouri, and Shopian. What purpose does a parallel highway serve, except to put unnecessary pressure on the environment and public funds? This decision reflects a lack of planning and disregard for the fragile ecology of Jammu & Kashmir,” she said.

The highway will pass through the districts of Poonch, Shopian, Pulwama, Budgam, and Baramulla, directly impacting forested zones, agricultural land, and ecotourism hubs. Environmentalists have warned that the construction could lead to deforestation, land degradation, and increased risk of landslides, posing a serious threat to the region’s biodiversity.

Drawing parallels to the Joshimath disaster in Uttarakhand, Mehbooba highlighted the consequences of unplanned infrastructure development in the Himalayas. “We have already seen the tragic outcomes of neglecting environmental safeguards in Joshimath. Thousands of trees were felled for infrastructure projects there, causing towns to sink and livelihoods to collapse. We cannot allow the same mistakes to be repeated in Jammu & Kashmir,” she said.

She further demanded a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before proceeding with the project. “It is imperative that the government conducts an independent and transparent EIA. The voices of local communities, environmental experts, and stakeholders must be taken into account before bulldozing through our natural resources.”

Highlighting the economic implications, Mehbooba warned that the project would severely impact ecotourism and horticulture, which are vital to the region’s economy. “The regions of Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, and Magam are not just ecological treasures but also economic lifelines for thousands of families. This project, in its current form, risks destroying their livelihoods.”

Calling for a more sustainable development approach, Mehbooba reiterated her party’s stand that infrastructure projects must prioritise the interests of the people. “We are not against development, but development must be sustainable and inclusive. Projects imposed without consultations only serve to alienate people further,” she said.

On the proposed construction of satellite townships, Mehbooba has raised concerns over the government’s proposal to construct 30 satellite townships along the Srinagar Ring Road, a project that would require approximately 1.2 lakh kanals (15,000 acres) of land, predominantly prime agricultural and horticultural areas. She highlighted the adverse impact on local farmers, particularly in the Budgam district, where 17 villages are expected to be significantly affected.

She emphasised that the acquisition of fertile land for urban development threatens the livelihoods of those dependent on agriculture and horticulture, sectors that form the backbone of Kashmir’s economy. “This is a land-deficit region, and such plans violate the Srinagar Master Plan and the government’s land-use policy,” Mehbooba stated, questioning the necessity and intended beneficiaries of these townships.

She urged the government to provide clarity on the purpose of these developments. “If the townships are decongested, the Srinagar city where four or more families live in a single house is a welcome step, but we appreciate it. Why is the government silent on its implementation?” she asked.

On railway network expansion, the PDP chief raised strong concerns over the government’s relentless push for multiple new railway lines in Kashmir, warning of devastating consequences for the region’s fragile ecology and local livelihoods.

“While improved connectivity is important, the blind expansion of railway infrastructure, such as doubling the Baramulla-Banihal section and proposing new lines, especially through Shopian and Pahalgam, comes at a grave cost to Kashmir’s environment,” she stated.

She criticised the government’s priorities, asserting that such large-scale projects under the garb of “development” appear to serve interests beyond the local population. “Why is the government so eager to dangerously alter the landscape of Kashmir without assessing the irreversible environmental damage? This fragile ecosystem sustains local livelihoods, and reckless decisions threaten to destroy the very foundation of our economy and natural beauty,” she said.

Mehbooba underscored that development cannot come at the expense of Kashmir’s future. “True progress respects the balance between growth and environmental preservation. The government must address why these projects are being forced on Kashmir without adequate consultation or concern for long-term consequences.”