Disappointing Budget, Nitish Kumar Has Surrendered: Lalu Yadav On Bihar Being Denied Special Status

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday termed Union Budget as disappointing and hit out at Bihar Chief Minister, saying Nitish Kumar has surrendered before the Centre.
Yadav, who landed in Patna airport today after undergoing treatment in Delhi, described the Union Budget as disappointing. He said that the Centre has only given Bihar a toy to play with.
"Nitish Kumar is only cheating the people of Bihar on the issue of special state status. He is reiterating whatever the Central government is telling. It is clear that without getting the status of special state, there cannot be proper development in Bihar," the RJD supremo said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav had posted a poem on Budget that he had written on his 'X' handle. "It is a worn-out Budget. This budget is a rant of slogans. This Budget is ruining the dreams of the poor and the farmers. This Budget is a dagger on the heart of the common man," the English translation of the poem read.
एक घिसा-पिटा हट है— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 23, 2024
ये बजट
जुमलों की रट
है ये बजट
गरीब और किसान के
सपने कर रहा बंजर
है ये बजट
आम आदमी के दिल पर
खंजर है ये बजट
It is being said that Yadav had gone to Delhi for a regular checkup and his health condition is fine now.
Earlier when the Budget was being presented, Yadav had demanded CM's resignation as he had failed to give special state status to Bihar that he had promised.
In Union Budget 2024-25, a package of Rs 59,000 crore was announced for Bihar. Under which, there are new projects namely Patna-Purnia Expressway and Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, roads, bridges and a power plant. Also, an assistance has been announced to combat flood situation in the state.
