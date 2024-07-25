ETV Bharat / state

Disappointing Budget, Nitish Kumar Has Surrendered: Lalu Yadav On Bihar Being Denied Special Status

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday termed Union Budget as disappointing and hit out at Bihar Chief Minister, saying Nitish Kumar has surrendered before the Centre.

Yadav, who landed in Patna airport today after undergoing treatment in Delhi, described the Union Budget as disappointing. He said that the Centre has only given Bihar a toy to play with.

"Nitish Kumar is only cheating the people of Bihar on the issue of special state status. He is reiterating whatever the Central government is telling. It is clear that without getting the status of special state, there cannot be proper development in Bihar," the RJD supremo said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav had posted a poem on Budget that he had written on his 'X' handle. "It is a worn-out Budget. This budget is a rant of slogans. This Budget is ruining the dreams of the poor and the farmers. This Budget is a dagger on the heart of the common man," the English translation of the poem read.