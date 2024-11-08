Challenged Youth Fights Off Crocodile Attack In Remote Odisha Village

Kendrapada: As the afternoon sun hung low over the Petchela River on Thursday, 22-year-old Dipu Ahadi made his way to its banks to bathe. It was a routine for him and for the people of Shabarpada village in ward number 8 under Petachhela panchayat in Mahakalapada of Kendrapada district, who have long relied on the river’s waters for basic needs. But what unfolded next was nothing less than a nightmare.

While wading in the tributary of Gobari river, Dipu, disabled since birth, suddenly felt a powerful force latch onto his left leg – a crocodile, drawn to the quiet waters of this remote region. Trapped and in shock, Dipu fought the crocodile with his only mobile limbs – his right arm and leg – striking back until the crocodile finally let go. Injured and exhausted, he crawled to the riverbank, calling for help as blood flowed from his wounds.

Villagers quickly gathered and informed his wife Basanti Ahadi, who called the ambulance but the vehicle reportedly did not come on the pretext of heavy traffic. "I carried him to the Mahakalapada Group Health Centre with the help of some villagers, where he received emergency treatment. He has been badly injured and I am at a loss as to how we will sustain under such circumstances," she said.

A Life of Challenges

Dipu’s struggle with hardship began long before this attack. Born with limited mobility in his left leg and arm, he learned early to adapt to his physical limitations. In 2011, the district medical authorities issued him a certificate, formally acknowledging his disability. Since the certificate mentioned 45 percent disability, neither did he get a house making/rent allowance not a tricycle. "I have no means to survive, as I am challenged, but these injuries have also added to deterioration of my physical health," said Dipu, who ekes a living by selling shrimp and crabs which he nets from the same water body.

The Forgotten Village of Shabarpada

Dipu’s story highlights the deeper issues facing Shabarpada village, a tribal settlement of about 60 households nestled in the forests of Mahakalapada block in the district. Sumanta Bhakta, ward member of the panchayat says, around 250 people live in neglected conditions, largely forgotten by district and block administration. Most houses are crumbling, and basic infrastructure is a distant dream. Echoing similar sentiments, Paida Bhakta, a villager states that there are only two tube wells for the entire community, located far from the outskirts, forcing residents to walk through dense vegetation for clean water. For disabled residents like Dipu, this journey is nearly impossible, he adds..

Concrete or paved roads are unheard of in Shabarpada; instead, villagers tread muddy paths, which become treacherous during the monsoon. This isolation makes government promises of development feel like empty words, leaving villagers cut off and dependent on nature for survival – a dependence that can turn deadly, as Dipu experienced.

Living with the Crocodile Threat

Shabarpada residents have coexisted with nature’s dangers for years. The river they depend on is also home to crocodiles, which have grown bolder in recent years. Though authorities have installed nets and fences at some river mouths, much of Shabarpada remains unprotected. Villagers recall similar attacks in the past, yet little has changed. Forester of Jambu Forest Division Mahant Mallik admits that certain remote stretches, including Dipu’s village, lack these safety measures due to their isolation.

Forester of Jambu Forest Division Mahant Mallik (ETV Bharat)

For Dipu, this near-fatal encounter is a harsh reminder of the risks that come with daily routines in his village. He and his neighbors hope his ordeal will draw attention to their struggles – for a safer environment, accessible amenities, and basic resources. "I hope, the authorities fence the dangerous water bodies to restrict crocodiles from venturing close to humans. Otherwise they relocate the crocodiles to some distant water body," appealed Dipu.