ETV Bharat / state

Disabled Employees Protest Deployment For Educational Survey In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka State Association of Disabled Employees staged a protest at the GBA IPP Centre in Malleshwaram on Thursday, opposing the General Backward Classes Authority’s (GBA) decision to assign them as enumerators for the ongoing educational survey.

The protestors, led by association president Beerappa Andagi, said that despite receiving an exemption order from the Chief Secretary’s office, the GBA Commissioner continues to insist that they carry out survey duties. Many of the protestors, numbering around 48, are physically challenged and have cited severe difficulties in performing field tasks related to census work. There are around 600 disabled employees in Bengaluru working in different departments of the Government of Karnataka.

Disabled Employees Protest Deployment For Educational Survey In Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

'Asking for Rights, Not Charity', Association President

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the protest, Beerappa Andagi said an association's delegation had met GBA Commissioner Mahesh ten days ago but received no assurance about their exemption request. “We met the Chief Secretary after failing to get an audience with the Chief Minister. The Chief Secretary issued a letter asking the GBA to exempt disabled employees from enumerator work, but the Commissioner has not acted on it,” he said.

Andagi said the association is only demanding implementation of their rights under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. “We are not asking for anyone’s favor or property. We are asking for the opportunity and exemption that is rightfully ours,” he said.