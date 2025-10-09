Disabled Employees Protest Deployment For Educational Survey In Karnataka
The members of the State Association of Disabled Employees said that GBA Commissioner had deployed them for the survey in violation of norms.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka State Association of Disabled Employees staged a protest at the GBA IPP Centre in Malleshwaram on Thursday, opposing the General Backward Classes Authority’s (GBA) decision to assign them as enumerators for the ongoing educational survey.
The protestors, led by association president Beerappa Andagi, said that despite receiving an exemption order from the Chief Secretary’s office, the GBA Commissioner continues to insist that they carry out survey duties. Many of the protestors, numbering around 48, are physically challenged and have cited severe difficulties in performing field tasks related to census work. There are around 600 disabled employees in Bengaluru working in different departments of the Government of Karnataka.
'Asking for Rights, Not Charity', Association President
Speaking to ETV Bharat at the protest, Beerappa Andagi said an association's delegation had met GBA Commissioner Mahesh ten days ago but received no assurance about their exemption request. “We met the Chief Secretary after failing to get an audience with the Chief Minister. The Chief Secretary issued a letter asking the GBA to exempt disabled employees from enumerator work, but the Commissioner has not acted on it,” he said.
Andagi said the association is only demanding implementation of their rights under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. “We are not asking for anyone’s favor or property. We are asking for the opportunity and exemption that is rightfully ours,” he said.
He added that many disabled employees face health and mobility issues that make fieldwork impossible. “Among the 48 people seeking exemption, one woman is disabled and caring for her disabled child. The government must consider these realities before assigning us such duties,” Andagi stated.
Warning that they would seek legal recourse if the government failed to act, he said, “If our requests are ignored, we will approach the court. Sympathy alone won’t help — we need practical support through implementation of the law.”
'Have Gone From Pillar To Post Without Relief'
Ravi Kumar, another member of the association, who is blind, said they had repeatedly approached officials but received no written response or copy of the exemption order. “For the last ten days, we have been going from one government office to another, including the residences of senior officials, but we have not received justice,” he said. He further said that he is ready to take up the duty of Census-Survey on a computer system if assigned, but being a blind person I won't be able to do the field work?
Recounting his personal struggle, Ravi Kumar added, “I have submitted all the required documents, met several authorities, and even provided medical verification, yet there is no decision. We are only appealing for what is already guaranteed to us by law.”
The protestors have submitted their documents again to the Backward Classes Department and said they will not stop the protest and leave the GBA premises until their exemption is formally approved.
As the deadline for survey submissions nears, the association has urged the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister to intervene immediately and ensure that the rights of disabled employees are respected.
