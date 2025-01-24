Elderly And Differently-Abled Voters Of Delhi Exercise Their Franchise From Home

New Delhi: The elderly (above 18 years of age) and differently-abled voters of Delhi exercised their franchise from their homes on Friday. The process will continue for three days.

The elderly and differently-abled voters had expressed their desire to vote from home by filling up form 12D issued by the Election Commission. Teams of the Election Commission visited three Assembly constituencies- Tilak Nagar, Nangloi Jat and Janakpuri in Delhi and took the votes of the elderly on ballot paper. KK Khanna (93) of Janakpuri was the first to cast his vote as per the process. He said, "This is commendable. Police officers, election officials came to my house. It seems that the Election Commission itself came to take my vote". Khanna said he is healthy but is unable to walk.

The voters' list released before the announcement of the dates for Delhi Assembly elections has a total of 1,09,063 elderly voters above 85 years of age and 79,114 differently-abled voters. All such voters were given the option to vote from home. For this, they had to fill Form 12D online or offline.

As per Election Commission data, a total of 6,399 voters above 85 years of age and 1,050 differently-abled voters had applied to vote from home in all 11 districts of Delhi and the process of taking their votes started from Friay. The highest number of applications, a total of 1,050, were received from West Delhi district.

List of elderly and differently-abled voters compiled by the Election Commission (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, the lowest number of applications, a total of 66, were received from elderly people above 85 years of age from North East Delhi. The last date for applying for voting from home for elderly and disabled people was January 15. The votes of those who had applied to vote from home till the date, will now be sent to the Election Officer of the concerned district and the concerned voter booth level officer. General voters will exercise their franchise for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly on February 5.