Disability No Barrier: Ujjain's Special Children Craft 10,000 Rakhis

Ujjain: At the Manovikaas Vishesh Vidyalaya, a centre for differently-abled children in Ujjain’s Jawahar Nagar, as many as 20 young adults living with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities get busy, preparing 10,000 handcrafted rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Many of them can't recognise colours properly, while some can't even write their names, and a few struggle with other deformities. But under the watchful eyes and care of Sister Ancy and Father Jijo George, they are channelling their energy to craft something beautiful.

"The aim is not just creativity but also empowerment," says Sister Ancy.

20 kids above 18 years at work

Under the guidance of Sister Ancy of Manovikaas Kendra, these children, young men and women are making rakhis. She said, "We have been doing this work for the last 12 years. Before every festival, these children are given assignments for two months. Now, on Raksha Bandhan, they make Rakhi, on Deepawali, these children make diyas and wicks. After this, these children are also taught to sell their products by setting up stalls in different schools. The income from this increases their confidence."

From makers to sellers

Sister Ancy said, "The price of rakhis ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 100. The price of rakhis with fine workmanship is higher. Thread, beads and other materials are used to prepare them. Children's favourite cartoon characters like Spider-Man and Superman are incorporated on the rakhis."

"To increase the confidence of the children, different tasks are assigned to them here with the permission of their parents. The idea is to make them feel responsible. As soon as they become mentally healthy, these children are given employment here. Children work here as employees." Father George says.