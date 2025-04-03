'Direct Interference In Our Religious Rights': J&K Politicians, Clerics Oppose Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

Srinagar: Politicians and religious leaders in Jammu and Kashmir strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, describing it as an attempt to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims and "disempower" the community.
The bill, passed in the Lok Sabha at 1.57 am on Thursday, has sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties and Islamic leaders, who argue that it is a step towards centralizing control over Waqf-owned properties.
National Conference leader and Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Rahim Rather, said the government must not interfere in the religious affairs of the Muslims.
"It is an interference in Article 25, which grants the right to profess one's religion. It is an interference with the Muslim Personal Law. A good number of MPs opposed the bill which indicates that a significant population is against it. We can only express our opinion in opposition," Rather told ETV Bharat.
PDP president and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti strongly criticized the central government, warning that if people remain silent, India could face a situation similar to Myanmar, where Rohingya Muslims were persecuted. “If people stay silent, India will follow the path of Myanmar. The country must be governed by the Constitution, not by the BJP’s agenda,” she cautioned.
Mufti argued that the Waqf Bill is another move aimed at disempowering Muslims, following a decade of increasing restrictions on the community. “For the last 10-12 years, Muslims have faced public lynchings, mosque demolitions, and encroachments on graveyards. The BJP has consistently targeted our community,” she alleged.
Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone voiced his concerns on social media, calling the bill “another right-wing trespass.” “Waqf by definition manages properties collectively owned by Muslims—it is an Islamic concept. The proposed amendments are a direct interference in our faith, seeking to strip rightful custodians of their authority. This is yet another example of right-wing overreach,” Lone posted on X.
— Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) April 2, 2025
The proposed amendment by Parliament is a blatant interference in our faith aimed at divesting rightfully custodians of their authority.
Yet another right…
PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para drew parallels between the proposed bill and the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, which revoked the region's special status and turned it into two union territories.
“Much like the 2019 Reorganisation Act, which turned J&K into union territories, the Waqf Bill is an attempt to centralize control over community-owned properties,” Para stated, highlighting fears of reduced autonomy for Muslim institutions.
— Waheed Para (@parawahid) April 2, 2025
National Conference lawmaker Hasnain Masoodi also condemned the amendments, calling them unconstitutional and an intentional move to weaken the Muslim institution.
“Our position is clear—this is unconstitutional and an attack on Muslim sentiments. It is a step toward disempowering the community. We oppose these amendments. The central government must recognize the sanctity, purpose, and spirit of Waqf. Why is only one community being singled out and deprived of its rights? Reform should not come at the cost of disempowerment,” he said.
Prominent Islamic clerics in the region have also criticised the bill, warning that it could pave the way for government control over Waqf properties, which traditionally fund religious and charitable institutions.
As the bill was being discussed for several hours on Wednesday before its passage in the dead of the night, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric in Kashmir and chairman of Hurriyat Conference, criticized the ruling party for ignoring the concerns raised by Muslim organizations.
“As one watches the ruling party defend the indefensible Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, it is very unfortunate that none of the serious concerns raised by Muslim organizations, including the MMU, were addressed. Millions of Muslims in India feel betrayed as their rights and institutions are being systematically undermined,” Mirwaiz wrote on X.
— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) April 2, 2025
Maulana Tariq Qari, Head of the Organization of Imams in Jammu, termed the amendments a "threat" to the sanctity of Waqf properties. “Government-led changes to Waqf laws could jeopardize the sanctity of these properties. The intent appears to be to bring Waqf estates under government control, which is unacceptable,” Qari told ETV Bharat.
He warned that such amendments could lead to "corruption and mismanagement" of Waqf properties. “This is direct interference in our religious rights,” he added. Senior journalist and Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board member, Suhail Kazmi, echoed similar concerns, stressing the need for consultation with Muslim leaders before implementing changes.
“Muslims are the second-largest religious community in India, and the government must consult them before making amendments to the Waqf Act. Any reforms should be inclusive, not unilateral,” Kazmi told ETV Bharat.
BJP leader and J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi defended the amendments, arguing that they will "improve" transparency and governance within Waqf institutions.
"This is a positive step for the betterment of Waqf institutions. Reform is necessary to ensure accountability, reduce corruption, and introduce modern management practices,” she said.
