ETV Bharat / state

'Direct Interference In Our Religious Rights': J&K Politicians, Clerics Oppose Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

People offer 'namaz' at a mosque administered by Waqf Board, on the day of tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Politicians and religious leaders in Jammu and Kashmir strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, describing it as an attempt to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims and "disempower" the community.

The bill, passed in the Lok Sabha at 1.57 am on Thursday, has sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties and Islamic leaders, who argue that it is a step towards centralizing control over Waqf-owned properties.

National Conference leader and Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Rahim Rather, said the government must not interfere in the religious affairs of the Muslims.

"It is an interference in Article 25, which grants the right to profess one's religion. It is an interference with the Muslim Personal Law. A good number of MPs opposed the bill which indicates that a significant population is against it. We can only express our opinion in opposition," Rather told ETV Bharat.

PDP president and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti strongly criticized the central government, warning that if people remain silent, India could face a situation similar to Myanmar, where Rohingya Muslims were persecuted. “If people stay silent, India will follow the path of Myanmar. The country must be governed by the Constitution, not by the BJP’s agenda,” she cautioned.

Mufti argued that the Waqf Bill is another move aimed at disempowering Muslims, following a decade of increasing restrictions on the community. “For the last 10-12 years, Muslims have faced public lynchings, mosque demolitions, and encroachments on graveyards. The BJP has consistently targeted our community,” she alleged.

Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone voiced his concerns on social media, calling the bill “another right-wing trespass.” “Waqf by definition manages properties collectively owned by Muslims—it is an Islamic concept. The proposed amendments are a direct interference in our faith, seeking to strip rightful custodians of their authority. This is yet another example of right-wing overreach,” Lone posted on X.

PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para drew parallels between the proposed bill and the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, which revoked the region's special status and turned it into two union territories.

“Much like the 2019 Reorganisation Act, which turned J&K into union territories, the Waqf Bill is an attempt to centralize control over community-owned properties,” Para stated, highlighting fears of reduced autonomy for Muslim institutions.