ETV Bharat / state

Direct Flight Services From Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport To Varanasi From May 1, Booking Starts

Air India Express will operate daily flights between Ghaziabad and Varanasi and the one-way fare for this one-and-a-half-hour journey is Rs 3600.

Direct Flight Services From Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport To Varanasi From May 1, Booking Starts
File photo of Hindon Civil Terminal (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a continuation to improving connectivity between Ghaziabad's Hindon Civil Terminal and various cities across the country, now direct flight services will connect to Varanasi.

The decision is aimed at coping the surge in passengers from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and nearby regions. Once flight operations commence between Ghaziabad and Varanasi, passengers from Noida, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Meerut will no longer need to go to Delhi to board a flight.

Air India Express has announced to operate direct flight services between Ghaziabad and Varanasi from May 1. Online booking facilities have already started through the Air India Express website.

The flight will take off from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at 11:05 am and land at Hindon Civil Terminal after one hour 35 minutes. The same aircraft will depart from Hindon at 1:35 pm and land in Varanasi at 3:10 pm.

The Ghaziabad-Varanasi flights will operate seven days a week. The one-way fare of the flight has been fixed at around Rs 3600. More information related to the fare and other details can be obtained from Air India Express website.

Earlier on March 1, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated flight services from Hindon Civil Terminal to Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata. After this, flights started operating to many other cities from here.

At present, flights operate from Hindon Civil Terminal to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Chennai, Mangaluru, Goa, Jalandhar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kishangarh, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune, Bhatinda and Ludhiana. At Hindon Civil Terminal, flight services are being operated by Air India Express, Fly Big and Star Air.

Read more

  1. More Wings To Travel Plans Of NCR Flyers: Flights To Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata Started At Hindon Airport: Check Ticket Prices
  2. Air India Express To Operate Flights From Hindon Airport In NCR's Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a continuation to improving connectivity between Ghaziabad's Hindon Civil Terminal and various cities across the country, now direct flight services will connect to Varanasi.

The decision is aimed at coping the surge in passengers from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and nearby regions. Once flight operations commence between Ghaziabad and Varanasi, passengers from Noida, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Meerut will no longer need to go to Delhi to board a flight.

Air India Express has announced to operate direct flight services between Ghaziabad and Varanasi from May 1. Online booking facilities have already started through the Air India Express website.

The flight will take off from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at 11:05 am and land at Hindon Civil Terminal after one hour 35 minutes. The same aircraft will depart from Hindon at 1:35 pm and land in Varanasi at 3:10 pm.

The Ghaziabad-Varanasi flights will operate seven days a week. The one-way fare of the flight has been fixed at around Rs 3600. More information related to the fare and other details can be obtained from Air India Express website.

Earlier on March 1, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated flight services from Hindon Civil Terminal to Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata. After this, flights started operating to many other cities from here.

At present, flights operate from Hindon Civil Terminal to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Chennai, Mangaluru, Goa, Jalandhar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kishangarh, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune, Bhatinda and Ludhiana. At Hindon Civil Terminal, flight services are being operated by Air India Express, Fly Big and Star Air.

Read more

  1. More Wings To Travel Plans Of NCR Flyers: Flights To Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata Started At Hindon Airport: Check Ticket Prices
  2. Air India Express To Operate Flights From Hindon Airport In NCR's Ghaziabad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HINDON AIRPORT TO VARANASIAIR INDIA EXPRESSDIRECT FLIGHTSHINDON AIRPORT TO VARANASI FLIGHT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.