Direct Flight Services From Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport To Varanasi From May 1, Booking Starts

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a continuation to improving connectivity between Ghaziabad's Hindon Civil Terminal and various cities across the country, now direct flight services will connect to Varanasi.

The decision is aimed at coping the surge in passengers from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and nearby regions. Once flight operations commence between Ghaziabad and Varanasi, passengers from Noida, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Meerut will no longer need to go to Delhi to board a flight.

Air India Express has announced to operate direct flight services between Ghaziabad and Varanasi from May 1. Online booking facilities have already started through the Air India Express website.

The flight will take off from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at 11:05 am and land at Hindon Civil Terminal after one hour 35 minutes. The same aircraft will depart from Hindon at 1:35 pm and land in Varanasi at 3:10 pm.