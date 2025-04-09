Dilsukhnagar Blast Eyewitnesses Recall Horror; Survivors, Victims' Families Hail Verdict

Hyderabad: After the Telangana High Court upheld the death verdict for five Indian Mujahideen operatives in Dilsukhnagar twin blasts, survivors and family members of the victims celebrated the long-awaited justice with sweets. They gathered at the blast site and paid their tributes to the deceased.

On the evening of February 21, 2013, Dilsukhnagar was bustling with people and in a span of mere seconds, chaos unfolded. The first blast ripped through bus stop number-7, triggering panic as people ran haywire and the second explosion tore through A1 Mirchi Centre just six seconds later. The blasts killed 18 people and injured 131 others. The intensity of the coordinated blasts was such that windows shattered and walls cracked in the nearby houses.

On hearing about the High Court’s verdict, locals and family members of the victims gathered at the blast site to pay their tributes to the deceased. They expressed their relief and distributed sweets in Dilsukhnagar, a poignant reminder of the community's resilience. Eyewitnesses said they still tremble when they recall the tragic event.

"Justice, though delayed, has been delivered," said Sudhakar Reddy, brother of victim, Swapna. Family member of another victim Chandrayanagutta said, “My sister Swapna, from Rakshapuram in the old city, lost her life in the blasts. It is over a decade that the incident occurred but its memory is still fresh. It is good that the verdict has been delivered but it pains that the main conspirator managed to escape.”

SK Jani Pasha, RTC driver recalled how he had helped in rushing the injured to hospitals in a city bus. “I was at the Dilsukhnagar depot when I heard the explosions. Injured people were crying out for help. I immediately drove an RTC bus to evacuate them to Osmania and nearby hospitals. These terrorists must be hanged without delay,” he added.

“Death penalty is justified for such brutality. I was at the chilli van opposite Konark Theatre when the blasts took place. I was taken to NIMS in a seriously injured condition," said Dubda Ramesh, blast survivor from Parvatapur.