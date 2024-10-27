'Dilluminati' Concert Ticket Scam: ED Raids In Four Cities

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) confiscated much incriminating evidence including mobiles, SIM cards and laptops during raids in four cities including Jaipur in connection with the ticket scam of 'Coldplay' and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dilluminati' concert.

The probe was handed over to ED after irregularities and black marketing in the sale of tickets for this concert came to light.

Following ED action, doubts loom over the music concert of Dosanjh and British rock band Coldplay is scheduled at JECC in Sitapurain of Jaipur on November 3. It has been alleged that tickets to the concert were sold on the black market through social media. The tickets, worth Rs 2,999 to Rs 13,999, were sold at a staggering Rs 45,000 through back channels.

According to the Enforcement Directorate statement, the ED, New Delhi, conducted searches on October 25 in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Bengaluru in connection with the illegal sale of tickets to Coldplay and Diljeet Dosanjh’s Dilluminati concerts. During the search operations, several incriminating materials such as mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards used in the scam were recovered and seized.

The ED officials in their statement claimed that Diljeet Dosanjh's 'Dilluminati' and Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" have generated immense excitement, leading official ticketing partners to report that tickets sold out in just minutes on their platforms, which ultimately led to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices.