Dilemma After Three Decades: Pakistani Woman Residing In Odisha's Balangir Worried About Leaving Country

Balangir: Among those affected by the Central Government's decision to revoke visas issued to Pakistan nationals is Sarada Bai, who is married to an Indian citizen and has been living in Odisha's Balangir for more than three decades.

Sarada is among 12 Pakistanis from Odisha who have been ordered to return their country. Sarada (55) has not been able to get Indian citizenship till now. Sarada said she had come to India from Sukkur district in 1981 along with her parents and four siblings. The family had come to India on a 60-day visa and decided to stay here permanently for a better life.

Sarada got married to Mahesh Kukreja, a businessman from Balangir and has two sons, a daughter and grandchildren. While her siblings managed to get Indian citizenship, she could not and is now apprehensive of leaving for Pakistan. What's worse is that Sarada's long-term visa has expired and the Balangir police have asked her to leave the country.

Sarada said she has no acquaintances in Pakistan now and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider her case. She said she and her family had come to Koraput from Delhi and then shifted to Balangir where she got married and settled down. "My brothers and sisters too got married here and are now settled. I have nobody in Pakistan now. I have no home there. What will I do if I go there alone and how will I stay? I cannot leave my family and my children. I urged the government to help me," Sarada said.

Balangir Town Police Station IIC Abni Sahu said, "The police have not received any notice or instructions to ask Sarada to leave India." Sarada's son, Golu Krukreja who lives in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, said, "The police came to our house for investigation". He confirmed that the family has not yet received any letter or notice asking Sarada to leave India.