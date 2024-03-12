MP: Ex-Chief Minister Digvijay Singh Acquitted in BJP-RSS Defamation Case

The Gwalior MP-MLA acquitted former chief minister Digvijay Singh on March 12. Speaking to the media following the court's ruling, Singh claimed that because he is a soft and easy catch, he is frequently targeted.

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a big relief to the Madhya Pradesh Congress, the Gwalior District Court (MPMLA Court) has acquitted former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijay Singh in the 2019 BJP-RSS defamation case.

The ex-CM, who is often in the limelight regarding his controversial statements, has been to the court on several occasions. Singh made contentious claims on August 31, 2019, during a discussion with media in Bhind, alleging that members of the BJP and RSS were spying for Pakistan's ISI.

After the court acquitted the Congress leader under exception 9 of section 499 (Imputation made in good faith by person for protection of his or other's interests) of the Indian Penal Code, Singh chanted 'Satyamev Jayate' while addressing the media and claimed that because he is a soft and easy catch, he is frequently targeted.

He also accused the BJP and RSS of providing financial support to all spies working for Pakistan. 'Fewer Muslims and more non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's spy agency ISI,' he added. Awadhesh Bhadauria, a BJP worker and lawyer, had filed a defamation complaint against Singh.

On Tuesday, Singh appeared in the MPMLA court that acquitted him during the defamation case's last hearing. The court in its verdict said, Bhadauria's complaint falls under exemption 9 of section 499. During the hearing, the court further declared that leveling accusations against the reputation of another person is not defamatory as long as the imputation is done sincerely to safeguard his interests.

Considering the arguments of Singh's defense lawyer, Judge Mahendra Soni acquitted him in this case. Singh said, "Dhruv Saxena, Chairman of IT Cell and Bajrang Dal workers kept spying by taking money from ISI. Why was a case of treason not filed against them?"

