Digital Revolution Begins In Naxal-Affected Abujhmad With Mobile Tower Launch

Narayanpur: The face of Naxal-affected Abujhmad in the Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, is changing, thanks to the efforts of the Narayanpur Police. A mobile tower has been established at Camp Horadi, and on Saturday, it became operational in Horadi village. With this initiative by the district police, villagers will now have access to mobile connectivity and internet services.

People in Naxal-affected areas are happy

Residents of Horadi village, located about 45 km from the Narayanpur district headquarters, now have access to mobile connectivity. The mobile tower at Camp Horadi, under the Sonpur area, became fully operational on May 10, 2025. This development has created a wave of enthusiasm among the villagers.

Villagers to Benefit from Government Schemes

With the launch of a mobile tower in Horadi, residents will now have access to mobile connectivity, internet, and telecommunication services. This will make it easier for people to stay in touch with their relatives. More importantly, villagers will gain direct access to information about government welfare schemes and digital services, helping them benefit from various initiatives.

"The police are always ready to serve you, and you should consider us your friend. In case of any problem, do not hesitate to contact the camp. Employment and government schemes are being provided to you through the government's Niyyad Nellnar scheme," said Prabhat Kumar, SP, Narayanpur

Digital Revolution Begins in Abujhmad

The launch of a mobile tower in Horadi village marks a new beginning of the digital revolution in Abujhmad. Thanks to the efforts of the Narayanpur Police, residents will now have access to communication services. This initiative will help deliver government schemes to the last mile and pave the way for development in rural areas.

