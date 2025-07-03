Digital Family ID In Jammu Kashmir: Governance Revolution Or Privacy Invasion?

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government will soon roll out an eight-digit unique family identification card in the union territory on the pattern of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to create a digital profile for each family to “streamline” public delivery services and remove duplication and fraud in availing welfare benefits from different schemes.

Jammu and Kashmir will be the first UT and fourth such place in India where this family ID is being created. UP, Haryana and Rajasthan have launched ‘family pehchan patra’ but have met with criticism from opposition parties and rights activists who fear data breaches.

The launch of the eight-digit alphanumeric family ID was announced by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Katra on December 22, 2022, in the presence of then Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, when he had launched the Digital J&K Vision Document. Barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all the political parties, including the National Conference, Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party, had opposed the move and called it a data breach.

While the government calls the ID a transformative initiative under good governance, political parties and legal activists view it as a surveillance measure where the data can be misused by ruling parties for political goals.

Secretary of Planning Talat Parvez said the data for the creation of family ID will be compiled through door-to-door surveys or self-registration on the portal, which will be developed to help each family to know which scheme it is eligible for and allow departments to identify eligible families and prevent duplication and fraud.

He said the ID will provide valuable insights into family income, potential avenues for increasing per capita income, and access to benefits like old-age pensions and entrepreneurship opportunities for unemployed youth. “The portal will store essential documents, such as Aadhar, domicile, and income certificates, in a single, accessible database. The centralised database will reduce dependence on field officers for data collection and remove repetitive documentation exercises required for different government services,” Parvez told ETV Bharat.

Secretary of Information Technology (IT), Piyush Singla, said the infrastructure and expertise needed for its rollout are well in place. “The modalities are being worked out (about how to roll out the exercise),” Singla told ETV Bharat. The officials said the databases from the Public Distribution System (PDS) of the Food and Civil Services department and the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY will serve as foundational datasets.

Officials said the government has launched dozens of financial and welfare schemes such as Kisan Credit Card, Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in animal husbandry, agriculture, horticulture, rural development and housing, and urban development, banks and other public sectors. “It is being found that one individual is benefiting from different schemes while others are not able to avail a single benefit. So to ensure each deserving person or family gets what it is entitled to, the family ID will come into help,” an official explained.

Before the rollout of this digital exercise, political parties and activists were apprehensive about data misuse and protection by the ruling parties and other agencies. The family database also comes at a time when people already have an Aadhar-based identity, and their details are already available with several departments, like Food and Civil Supplies and the health department for the health insurance scheme, they said.

However, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi today defended the rolling out of the ID, saying apprehensions among the people about data breaches or misuse by the government agencies are unfounded. “Some people can say anything, but we believe it is necessary to create a robust and easy delivery of public welfare services and schemes,” he told ETV Bharat.

Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma questioned its need at a time when the Aadhar card of every JK resident is linked with welfare schemes, and financial services are provided by the direct bank transfer system. Sharma also said that this data can be prone to cyberattacks from enemies, which can risk the data privacy of JK residents. PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had called it “another surveillance tactic to tighten the iron grip” on the lives of people.

Naveed Bukhtiyar, a lawyer and social activist, said the government’s explanation about the ID creation is convincing if it is used for public service delivery only. He said the government must ensure it does not compromise or breach the privacy or data protection of the people.

But Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dulloo defended the exercise, saying the ID can “redefine governance delivery” by fostering accountable and responsive administration.