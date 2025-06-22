Digging Pond Under MNREGA, Labourers Stumble On 'Ancient' Human Skeletons, Earthen Pots At Haryana Village

Jind: In an intriguing development, at least 12 human skeletons and earthen pots, believed to be from ancient times, were found during the excavation work for a pond at a village in Haryana's Jind on Sunday leaving the locals terrified. Authorities have suspended the digging work while further investigation has been launched at the site.

Locals at Devar village of Julana in Jind said that the workers found the skeletons and pots of ancient times during the digging work under the MNREGA scheme of the government and immediately stopped the work. Locals said the length of the skeletons was more than normal human height even as the jaws of the skeletons were abnormally big. It is being estimated that the length of the skeletons is about 8 feet indicating that the skeletons might be centuries old.

Human Skeletons, Earthen Pots Found During Pond Excavation In Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Rammehar, a local resident from Devar village, said that before independence, there used to be a cemetery in place of the village pond. The skeletons found in the pond may be of the people buried in the cemetery, he said. Village elders said that even after independence, people were reluctant to visit the site and the pond was formed here with the passage of time.

Julana's BDPO Pratik Jangra said that the work has been stopped and will be resumed only after investigation on the spot.