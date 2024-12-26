Sambhal Administration Reviving 'Death Well', Days After Discovery Of Kartik Mahadev Temple

Sambhal: The district administration in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has expedited efforts to preserve the ancient pilgrimage sites and stepwells depicting the area's historical significance. Following the discovery of Kartik Mahadev Temple and a stepwell, the authorities have intensified efforts to revive the town's lost heritage, and restore all such sites in their old form.

On Thursday, the authorities began excavating an ancient well found 200mts away from Jama Masjid. It is believed that this well is a death well (Mrityu Koop), and taking a bath in the water pleases Mahadev. There was also a temple of Mahamrityunjay Mahadev close to this well, which has reportedly gone extinct.

As part of their initiative to revive 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 ancient wells in the area, the local administration and municipal corporation authorities began excavation of this encroached well.

District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Pensia who is leading efforts to preserve Sambhal’s heritage, said, "The administration aims to transform the district into a prominent tourist destination. Under supervision of the civic authorities, 'Mrityu Koop' is being dug by a team led by Kot Purvi Councillor Gagan Varshney."

Locals recalled that the well contained water as recently as 12-15 years ago before it was allegedly encroached upon and filled. The district administration clearly mentioned that all efforts are being made to develop Sambhal as a tourist destination and those efforts will yield results soon. Apart from 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells in Sambhal, the district administration has taken the responsibility of preserving and beautifying the historical heritage structures which are on the verge of extinction.

The administration's proactive measures have sparked hope among the Hindu community. Locals believe that revival of Sambhal's pilgrimage sites, stepwells, and other historical structures would earn it a recognition of renowned tourist destination in India and beyond.

The excavation drive began after court ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which was claimed by petitioners to have originally been the Harihar temple. The survey, conducted last month, sparked protests and violence but eventually led to discovery of the Kartik Mahadev temple, which further fuelled efforts to restore Sambhal’s historical and spiritual sites.