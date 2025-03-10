DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma Assures Security Measures After Three Civilian Deaths In Billawar

Jammu: DIG Jammu Kathua Samba (JKS) Range Shiv Kumar Sharma addressed the concerns of locals in Billawar regarding the recent deaths of three civilians. While camping in Billawar, DIG Sharma met with protesting residents from Malhar, Malad, Marhoon, Deota, and Billawar town.

He assured them that all necessary security measures would be taken to strengthen the region. He announced the induction of more Village Defence Groups (VDGs) equipped with semi-automatic weapons and proper training, including anti-terrorist operations.

Additionally, he emphasised that J&K Police, Special Operations Group (SOG) camps, the Army and CRPF would enhance security efforts. More police-public meetings will be organised in these remote villages to address security concerns.

Support for Families of Deceased

DIG Sharma, along with SSP Kathua Shobit Saxena (IPS), SDPO Billawar Neeraj, DySP Ops Malhar, SHO Billawar, Additional DC Billawar Vinay Khosla, and Tehsildar Malhar Amit Kumar, met with the families of the deceased. They expressed solidarity and assured them that J&K Police stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

He informed the families that the bodies were recovered after a massive joint search operation involving the Police, Army, CRPF, SOG, VDGs, and local residents in extremely difficult terrain. After receiving assurances from DIG Sharma, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that there is a “deep conspiracy” to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in Kathua district, the Union Minister said the three civilians whose bodies were found in a river in the Malhar area Saturday evening, were killed by militants.

“The brutal killing of three youths by terrorists in the Bani area of district Kathua is extremely sad as well as a matter of great concern. There seems to be a deep conspiracy to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in this area,” Dr Singh posted on social media platform X.

The bodies of the civilians were found in a river flowing through Inchhu forests in Kathua district’s Malhar area on Saturday evening. The three, Yogesh, 32, Darshan, 40, and Varun, 14, are believed to be cousins, a police officer said.

