Difficult for BJP to Win Even 140 Seats: Akhilesh Yadav

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed it would be difficult for the BJP to win even 140 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Taking a jibe over the NDA's slogan of 'Abki baar 400 paar', Yadav said, "They have forgotten their slogan of crossing 400. People are so angry that they will make it difficult for the BJP to win even 140 seats."

Yadav attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has started "stumbling due to anxiety". Accusing the BJP of neglecting farmers and waiving loans of only industrialists, Yadav said the loans of farmers will be waived after the INDIA bloc government is formed. Yadav was addressing a joint rally in support of Congress candidate from Maharajganj Virendra Chaudhary.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the BJP government of deliberately leaking recruitment exam papers so that the youngsters remain unemployed and to snatch reservation. "We will provide jobs and scrap the Agniveer scheme of recruitment in the armed forces after INDIA alliance government is formed," said Yadav.

"They are putting up big tents for their events but people are not coming. These people are making the government officials sit in the rallies in plain clothes to fill the tents," he further alleged. Polling in Maharajganj is scheduled for June 1.