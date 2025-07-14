ETV Bharat / state

Diesel Laden Cargo Train Caught Fire After It Derailed Due To Crack In Track: Tiruvallur Collector

M Prathap said almost 15 wagons of the train were completely burnt. However, diesel was recovered from the two unaffected wagons.

Tiruvallur Collector M Prathap on Monday said the cargo train carrying diesel from Chennai Harbour to Walajah Road Siding got derailed due to a crack in the track, causing friction resulting in the fire.
Tiruvallur Collector M Prathap addressing mediapersons (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 9:54 PM IST

Tiruvallur: Tiruvallur Collector M Prathap on Monday said the cargo train carrying diesel from Chennai Harbour to Walajah Road Siding got derailed due to a crack in the track, causing friction resulting in the fire.

Addressing mediapersons here, the collector said, almost 15 wagons of the train were completely burnt. However, diesel was recovered from the two unaffected wagons. More than 700 railway staff worked swiftly and diligently throughout the night and repaired the third and fourth tracks.

Traffic on the route resumed at 7:30 am on Monday. Pratap said diesel worth Rs 12 crore was burnt in the mishap. "Currently, trains from Thiruvallur to Chennai are being operated in limited numbers. All four routes will be completely repaired by tonight," he said.

Meanwhile, three special teams have been formed to investigate the cause of the accident. "A detailed report on the mishap will be released soon. We have asked the Railways to conduct an investigation including when the specific tracks were repaired. A detailed explanation has been sought from the Divisional Manager in this regard and a meeting will be held under his chairmanship,” he said.

The fire department found it difficult to put out the blaze given the massive quantity of fuel, even though more than 10 fire engines were engaged in the operation. The police had to evacuate people living in nearby residential areas, and the power supply was also disconnected for safety reasons. LPG cylinders in houses near the accident site were also removed.

