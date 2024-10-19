Didn't Organise Naveen Babu's Farewell, So Not Responsible For Inviting Anyone: Kannur Collector

Kannur: Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan on Saturday said he did not organise the farewell ceremony of late Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu and therefore, he was not responsible for inviting anyone to the event.

His clarification came in the wake of allegations that he had invited former District Panchayat President P P Divya to the event where she had levelled corruption allegations against Babu who, subsequently, allegedly committed suicide. Reportedly, Divya, in her anticipatory bail plea, claimed that the Collector had invited her to the event.

Divya was on Thursday booked for the offence of abetment of suicide under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and by late that night the CPI(M) removed her from the post of Kannur District Panchayat President.

Speaking to reporters here, the Collector said, "The Collector is not the one who organises the farewell ceremony. It is the staff council which organises it and therefore, they can be asked whether Divya was invited."

He also replied in the affirmative to the reporters' query that since he did not organise the event, he did not invite anyone. The Collector also termed Babu's death as unfortunate and that everyone at the collectorate shares in the family's grief. He declined to comment further on the issue, saying that the matter was sub judice and under investigation by the police.

His statement was reportedly recorded during the day by Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A Geetha, who has been tasked with looking into the circumstances that led to the death of Babu.

CPI(M)'s Pathanamthitta district leader Malayalappuzha Mohanan, meanwhile, claimed that the Collector forced Babu to attend the event despite him saying there was no need for any such ceremony as he was only being transferred. He also alleged that the Collector had been obstructing Babu's leave applications and transfer requests for some time.

"His death could have been avoided," he said and alleged that the Collector too was responsible for what happened. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been calling for a probe against the Collector in connection with Babu's death.

Divya had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and said he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind this sudden approval.

The death of the official came to light when his wife, a tehsildar, and their children went to Chengannur railway station on Tuesday morning to receive Babu, who was supposed to take charge as ADM Pathanamthitta, later in the day.

When he was not found on the train, the family tried to reach him on his mobile phone, but it went unanswered. They subsequently contacted his colleagues in Kannur, and during their search, they found Babu hanging in his quarters.