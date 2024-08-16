Didn't Expect Crowd To Turn Violent: Kolkata Police Commissioner On RG Kar Hospital Vandalism

Kolkata 16: Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal today admitted that the police could not gauge that the protests could turn violent outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of August 15. A total of 25 people have been arrested in connection with vandalism that caused damage to property, vehicles and medicines, he added.

A huge crowd had gathered outside the hospital complex protesting against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old female post-graduate medical student inside the hospital on August 9. The body of the student was found in the third floor seminar hall of the Pulmonology Department.

One person, a civic volunteer, has been so far arrested in connection with the incident. Though investigations were being conducted by the Kolkata Police, the Calcutta High Court had transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On the intervening night of August 14 and 15, a call for “Reclaim the Night” by women had resulted in massive protest gatherings across the state as well as several cities and locations across the country. As the protest continued, a mob broke police barricades, forced their way inside RG Kar Hospital and went on a rampage. The mob vandalised the Emergency Ward, nursing station, police kiosks and several police vehicles.

“The crowd, which had gathered outside the hospital, was basically rudderless and without any leadership. Moreover, there were big gatherings in several parts of the city on that night and we had to ensure the safety of all. It is always difficult to tackle spontaneous protests as it starts without any provocation and abruptly. We did not expect the crowd outside the hospital to turn violent,” Goyal told reporters at the Lalbazar police headquarters.

Earlier in the day, a High Court bench headed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya came down heavily on the police in connection with the vandalism inside RG Kar Hospital. Raising concerns, the court observed that when the police cannot protect themselves and the people at large, how will they ensure law and order is maintained?

“The police say around five to seven thousand people had gathered near the hospital and were involved in the vandalism. It is hard to believe that the intelligence wing the police had no idea about this,” the court said.

Goyal said, Deputy Commissioner (North) was personally present outside the hospital, but the crowd had outnumbered the force. “Due to the number of gatherings at various locations, reinforcements also took time to reach the hospital,” he said adding, 25 people have been arrested so far in connection with the vandalism and ransacking of the hospital and that the crime scene was secure as the mob could not reach the seminar hall of the building that housed the Emergency ward.

The Police Commissioner said, “We are not shielding anyone and were transparent as much as possible while conducting our probe. Now that case has been transferred to the CBI, we have handed over all evidence to them and are fully cooperating. One should have faith in the process and the investigating agency. The police never called up anyone after the incident nor did we ever tried to call the incident as ‘suicide’. Misinformation has led to many things floating in the public domain and one should verify things before circulating. We are committed towards the safety of the people of Kolkata.”

Read more

Mamata Takes Out March Demanding Justice For Medic's Rape, Murder; Claims, 'CPI(M), BJP Vandalised RG Kar Hospital'