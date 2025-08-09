Palamu: An interesting initiative is unfolding in the Naxal-hit districts of Jharkhand, where women are being empowered with cookery skills to make them economically self-reliant.

These prospective cooks are being selected under the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) from the areas that have been witnessing extreme left-wing violence. They are being provided training by the Indian Hotel Management Institute. During their two-month training programme, they are learning to prepare more than 30 types of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes from different cuisines.

These women are to be inducted as Sakhi Didis in the Didi Cafes that the government proposes to set up at government institutions across the state, including those that have been the theatre of Naxal violence over the years.

Didi Cafes To Fuel Women Empowerment in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

“I have learnt how to make several types of dishes during my stay at Ranchi for several days as a part of my training. I will now earn income through the Didi Café,” pointed out one of the Sakhi Didis, Indu Devi from Manatu.

The government plans to run the proposed Didi Cafes under the JSLPS. These Cafes will be operated by groups of women and among them at least two would be the ones trained at one of the government-run Indian Hotel Management Institute.

There are more than 30 women in Palamu who have undergone training at the Institute of Hotel Management in Ranchi. The first Didi Café of Palamu is to be opened in the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. Gradually, such facilities will be extended to every block of the district.

“Work is being undertaken to make the women of Naxalite-hit areas financially self-reliant. Didi Café is one of the initiatives in the series of steps being taken. These women are being given professional training at the Indian Hotel Management Institute,” said Kumari Namrata who is a functionary for the administration in Manatu.

Besides preparing fast food, which is in great demand these days, the Sakhi Didis have been trained to prepare dishes including Manchurian, Chowmein, Madua momos, Amritsari fish, Ragi peel, Ragi pitha, Dambu pitha, Idli and Dosa, along with more that include the local cuisine.

Officials informed that the JSLPS will provide loans to the Sakhi Mandals to run these Did Cafes to make these women financially independent. The Society will also provide space to the Mandals to establish the Didi Cafes.

“JSLPS is working on many schemes to make women self-reliant. The training of Sakhi Didis is a part of the exercise,” pointed out senior JSLPS functionary Anita Kerketta.

Indu Devi said that the JSLPS had earlier helped her open a shop by providing a loan. Now she wants to graduate to running a restaurant in the shape of Didi cafe.

Interestingly, these women who have been trained at the Indian Hotel Management Institute have not only learnt the skills of cooking different types of cuisines but have also learnt how to serve them and with what type of sauce or chutney. Since these outlets are being opened in Jharkhand, the local cousins are expected to be the most in demand.