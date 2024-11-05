What Actually Caused The Horrific Almora Bus Accident In Uttarakhand? Here's What The Fitness Certificate Of The Vehicle Suggests

Srinagar: The fitness certificate of the ill-fated bus which met with the horrific road accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district leading to the death of 36 passengers on Monday, was valid till March, 2025 and authorities are probing other possible causes of the accident, a top official said.

The tragic accident unfolded at around 8:30 AM on Monday morning when the bus went out of control and fell into a deep gorge near Kupi village in Marchula while it was traveling from Pauri towards Ranmagar. At least 36 people were killed while 27 others were injured in the accident.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pauri RTO Enforcement Dwarika Prasad said that the bus bearing registration number UK12PA 0061 was registered in the transport department of Pauri district. Significantly, the fitness of the vehicle is valid till 12 March 2025, the RTO said.

Did Overloading Cause Almora Bus Accident?

RTO Enforcement Pauri Dwarika Prasad said that the ill-fated bus was a 42-seater vehicle in which passengers way more than its carrying capacity were crammed suggesting overloading as the possible cause of accident. Prasad said that the department will investigate the reasons for the accident.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has passed instructions to suspend the ARTOs enforcement of the concerned area of Pauri and Almora. The CM has also announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. Besides, Commissioner Kumaon Division has been directed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the accident. Taking cognizance of the accident, DM Pauri immediately called a meeting of the concerned officials at the District Disaster Operations Center and gave necessary instructions to the officials regarding the relief and rescue to the passengers affected in the accident.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, road accidents have claimed 20000 lives in the Himalayan state in the last 24 years with 5500 deaths in the last five years alone.