Did Balasore FM College Harassment Victim Lack Legal & Emotional Support? Orissa HC Advocate Weighs Possibilities

The tragic death of a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, who self-immolated after alleging sexual harassment and institutional inaction, has sparked outrage not only across the state but in the entire country. As protests erupt and authorities face criticism, questions keep lurking as to what legal, institutional, and emotional support systems were in place, and why they failed. Saswata Patnaik, Advocate at the Orissa High Court, with 30 years of legal practice in almost all fields of law, addresses questions around the case, the purview of sexual harassment laws, and what victims can do when the redressal mechanisms seem inadequate, in an exclusive conversation with Kasturi Ray.

1. In the Balasore FM College incident the accused sought 'favours' from victim. Can you explain what constitutes sexual harassment and whether mentally harassing someone could come under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013?

A: In India, sexual harassment at the workplace is an unwelcome sexually determined physical, verbal, or non-verbal conduct. This includes acts like physical contact, demands for sexual favors, sexually suggestive remarks, or any other conduct of a sexual nature that creates a hostile or offensive work environment. The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 provides a legal framework to address and prevent such harassment.

Yes, mental harassment also comes under the purview of ICC and is it a punishable offence

Sexual harassment at the workplace isn’t limited to physical acts or overt sexual advances. It also includes the creation of a hostile or intimidating work environment by a co-worker, employer, or any other person in the workplace. If someone is mentally harassing you, subjecting you to agony, trauma, or humiliation, whether to coerce sexual favors or simply out of a malicious intent to demean you, that too comes under the purview of sexual harassment. Even if it doesn’t appear to be an explicit sexual act, if the conduct is persistent and has a clear impact on your dignity, mental well-being, or safety, it can and should be considered a form of workplace sexual harassment.

There are provisions in the BNS that can be invoked to deal with such offenses if the victim chooses to file an FIR with the police.

2. Can the ICC take action?

A: As far as the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is concerned, it functions as a quasi-judicial fact-finding body. Its role is to investigate the allegations, gather evidence, and determine what actually occurred. Based on their findings, the ICC can recommend disciplinary action to the appropriate authority against the accused or those who may have abetted the misconduct.

3. The ASP of the local police station was present when the girl went to complain to the principal. Could the police have suo motu taken up a complaint?

A: These are two different aspects. Filing a police complaint falls under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. (2) or other relevant laws, while approaching the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is a separate process. In this case, the girl must have gone to the principal to submit a complaint to the ICC. Now, while both legal and internal mechanisms are independent of each other, they can be pursued simultaneously by someone who feels harassed, especially in a case of workplace sexual harassment. Both options were open to her. But remember, the ICC is essentially a fact-finding body.

So, if the police saw that the ICC had begun its internal process to determine whether harassment had actually occurred, they would wait. The police generally intervene only in case of criminal offence. That said, if the girl was not satisfied with the ICC’s action or findings, she was completely free to go to the police and file a formal complaint. And it’s important to note that filing a complaint doesn’t require proof.

But for the police to begin an investigation, a formal FIR (First Information Report) is required.

A formal FIR must include a few basic things: the FIR number, the date, the place of occurrence, and a brief statement of the facts leading up to the complaint. Only then can the police officially begin an investigation. Now, even if the girl had informed the ASP over the phone about the incident and said, “I want to file an FIR,” he would have been duty-bound to do it. An FIR can even be registered over a phone call, but it needs to come directly from the aggrieved person and be specific in nature.

4. She had earlier attempted suicide as she stated to the media prior to her self-immolation attempt. If the authorities knew about it, could not they have done something to prevent her from a second attempt?

A: Yes, absolutely. If she had previously attempted suicide or made such a statement to the media, then I do feel the principal and the college should have taken more responsibility. They should have been more proactive in addressing the situation and offering support to the student. However, I must also add that I haven’t followed the case very closely or in detail, so I’m not in a position to say definitively what the principal did or didn’t do. But in general, if there was any situation that called for an enquiry, the authorities should have initiated one, not just to investigate, but also to reassure the student, to mitigate the emotional or psychological impact she may have been facing.

Had they taken such steps early on, the situation may have been de-escalated. These things do not happen overnight. There are always warning signs, and if she had reached out to the authorities and shared her experience, then yes, the principal had a clear duty to act and ensure it didn’t escalate further.

Institutional infrastructure is lacking in such situations. I firmly believe that every college today should have access to both a psychological counsellor and a legal expert. Students must have somewhere to go in moments of distress, someone trained to handle such crises with the right mix of empathy and knowledge. Often, students don’t know their rights. They don’t understand how to navigate legal procedures or internal complaint mechanisms. And yes, there’s a general perception that Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) may be biased or influenced, since they are internal bodies. This perception further discourages victims from coming forward.

So apart from psychological support, there should also be legal counselling available within institutions to guide students on how to file complaints, what legal remedies are open to them, and how to protect themselves.

Professional support would have prevented such a tragic outcome. If she had received timely legal advice and emotional counselling, she could have taken other legal routes.

5. Since you are a lawyer, what would be the red flags to lodge a complaint of harassment with principal, ICC, or police? What if ICC does not exist or a girl does not get justice from the internal complaints committee?

A: Speaking specifically about sexual harassment in the workplace, it is not very difficult for a woman to identify when she’s being targeted. Whether the perpetrator is an employer, a boss, or a co-worker, signs of harassment are usually quite glaring. For instance, if someone is showing you sexually explicit material, obscene images or videos, that clearly qualifies as sexual harassment. Even something as seemingly minor as a pat on the back or any kind of inappropriate physical contact can cross a line.

That said, there’s often a very thin line between what constitutes sexual harassment and what may be perceived as a friendly gesture. In workplaces with casual or friendly dynamics, things like a side hug or a pat might seem harmless. But if there’s any undercurrent of sexual intent, it actually becomes problematic. And to be honest, most women do recognise when someone’s behaviour carries that kind of intent. So, if something does not feel right, if someone’s conduct makes you uncomfortable or feels inappropriate, you absolutely have the right to file a complaint, either with your workplace’s ICC or directly with the police.

The girl had other options. I feel something very drastic must have happened to her to make her take such an extreme step. But personally, I think she could have shown a little more patience and taken the matter forward through higher forums, whether that was escalating it to the university’s higher authorities, going to the police, or even approaching bodies like the National Human Rights Commission.

There were certainly other avenues available to her. It’s truly unfortunate that it ended the way it did.