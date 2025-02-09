Atishi Danced After Victory As She Was Least Concerned About Kejriwal And Sisodia's Loss, Says Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur

ETV Bharat / state

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's celebration after her victory from Kalkaji Assembly seat proves she was least concerned about the defeat of her party's prominent candidates Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia
Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressing reporters in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)
Lucknow: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's celebration after her victory from Kalkaji Assembly seat proves she was least concerned about the defeat of her party's prominent candidates Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Addressing reporters here, Thakur said Atishi even has no problem with the Aam Aadmi Party's loss. "This is the reason she danced along with her supporters after won. Kejriwal wanted to defeat Atishi, but the people of Delhi foiled his plan," he said. The Hamirpur MP said the people of Delhi rejected Kejriwal who he said is the role model of corruption. "People decided to elect the Bharatiya Janata Party that sent the corrupt leaders of the previous regime to Tihar. For the last more than 10 years, the people of Delhi were fed up with Kejriwal, who was the Chief Minister thrice, and his government. Corruption, scams and non-governance had made people's livess miserable," he said. The former minister said BJP will work earnestly for Delhi. "Yamuna will be cleaned and the issue of pollution taken care of," Thakur said. On being asked who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi, he said the decision will be taken by BJP's senior leadership when the time comes.

Thakur also took on the Congress and said the party has scored a hat-trick of not being able to open its account in Delhi. "People closed the account of those who could not open their bank accounts," he said. On BJP's win in Milkipur byelection, he said some people thought they were the king of Ayodhya. "The king of Ayodhya is Lord Shri Ram. People have shown such people their true faces," he said.

