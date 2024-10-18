ETV Bharat / state

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Four More Die In Vizianagaram Taking Death Toll To Seven In 3 Days

MLA Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao visited Gurla Hospital and assured diarrhoea patients of government assistance while directing officials to sanitise the villages.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Four More Die In Vizianagaram Taking Death Toll To Seven In 3 Days
Many hospitalised following diarrhoea outbreak (ETV Bharat Photo)

Amaravati: Four persons have died in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on a single day taking the total death toll to seven in three days following an outbreak of diarrhoea here.

While Tondrangi Ramayamma (60) died at home, two other victims, Sarika Pentaiah (65) and Kalishetty Seethamma (45) passed away on the way to the hospital. The fourth patient, Paidamma (50) succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at a hospital. This apart, 10 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam for diarrhoea-like symptoms.

An Asha activist named Rajeshwari, who was engaged in providing medical services in the area for the last two days, also contracted diarrhoea and was admitted to a hospital.

In view of the present situation, health officials have set up special medical camps in the village while measures are being taken to arrest the disease from spreading. Doctors said all the deceased had fallen ill due to diarrhoea and also had co-morbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments.

MLA Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao visited the patients undergoing treatement at Gurla Hospital and assured that the government will provide all kinds of medical services for their speedy recovery. The MLA also directed the officials to carry out a sanitation drive in the village.

Read more

  1. Nadda launches National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign 2024
  2. Infant Among 3 Minor Sisters Die of Diarrhoea in UP's Gonda

Amaravati: Four persons have died in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on a single day taking the total death toll to seven in three days following an outbreak of diarrhoea here.

While Tondrangi Ramayamma (60) died at home, two other victims, Sarika Pentaiah (65) and Kalishetty Seethamma (45) passed away on the way to the hospital. The fourth patient, Paidamma (50) succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at a hospital. This apart, 10 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam for diarrhoea-like symptoms.

An Asha activist named Rajeshwari, who was engaged in providing medical services in the area for the last two days, also contracted diarrhoea and was admitted to a hospital.

In view of the present situation, health officials have set up special medical camps in the village while measures are being taken to arrest the disease from spreading. Doctors said all the deceased had fallen ill due to diarrhoea and also had co-morbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments.

MLA Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao visited the patients undergoing treatement at Gurla Hospital and assured that the government will provide all kinds of medical services for their speedy recovery. The MLA also directed the officials to carry out a sanitation drive in the village.

Read more

  1. Nadda launches National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign 2024
  2. Infant Among 3 Minor Sisters Die of Diarrhoea in UP's Gonda

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIARRHOEA OUTBREAKDIARRHOEAOUTBREAK OF DIARRHOEADIARRHOEA OUTBREAK IN VIZIANAGARAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.