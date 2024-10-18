Diarrhoea Outbreak: Four More Die In Vizianagaram Taking Death Toll To Seven In 3 Days

Amaravati: Four persons have died in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on a single day taking the total death toll to seven in three days following an outbreak of diarrhoea here.

While Tondrangi Ramayamma (60) died at home, two other victims, Sarika Pentaiah (65) and Kalishetty Seethamma (45) passed away on the way to the hospital. The fourth patient, Paidamma (50) succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at a hospital. This apart, 10 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam for diarrhoea-like symptoms.

An Asha activist named Rajeshwari, who was engaged in providing medical services in the area for the last two days, also contracted diarrhoea and was admitted to a hospital.

In view of the present situation, health officials have set up special medical camps in the village while measures are being taken to arrest the disease from spreading. Doctors said all the deceased had fallen ill due to diarrhoea and also had co-morbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments.

MLA Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao visited the patients undergoing treatement at Gurla Hospital and assured that the government will provide all kinds of medical services for their speedy recovery. The MLA also directed the officials to carry out a sanitation drive in the village.