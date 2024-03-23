Diarrhoea Claims One Life in Odisha, More Than 127 Hospitalised

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

In all, 127 persons were admitted to the Hirakud Government Hospital and Burla VIMSAR Hospital in the last three days, following diarrhoea outbreak in the Hirakud area of the Sambalpur district

Many people have been admitted to hospitals in Odisha, following the outbreak of diarrhoea. According to reports, over 127 people have taken ill and undergoing treatment at Hirakud Government Hospital and Burla VIMSAR Hospital.

Sambalpur (Odisha): In all, 127 persons were admitted to the Hirakud Government Hospital and Burla VIMSAR Hospital in the last three days, following a diarrhoea outbreak in the Hirakud area of the Sambalpur district. It has been reported that diarrhoea claimed the life of a person. Diarrhoea has been spreading in Kalupada, Goudpada, Gurdwarapada New MarketPada of the Hirakud area.

According to the Hirakud Govt Hospital, 36 patients were admitted on March 21; 42 patients on March 22 and 49 patients on March 23. Among them, the serious patients were shifted to VIMSAR Medical Centre. The district health department said that diarrhoea is spreading due to contaminated water.

However, the exact reason for the spread of diarrhoea remains unclear. The district chief medical office has submitted a report to the district magistrate. The infection is spreading and drinking water samples have been collected from these locations where the disease on the rise.

